Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Hot Toys Unleashes Their Biggest & Most Savage Hulk Figure Yet

With San Diego Comic-Con mere days away, Hot Toys has officially announced a brand-new Hulk figure based on his appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If this early look is any indicator, it may be the best version of the Green Goliath the toy manufacturer has ever produced.

The figure features a newly crafted head sculpt with an authentic likeness of Mark Ruffalo, complete with meticulously sculpted short black hair and two interchangeable face plates: a fiercely clenched-teeth expression and an intimidating roar. Both face plates feature separate rolling eyeballs, allowing collectors to fine-tune his furious gaze.

Standing at a massive 51 cm tall, this is the biggest Hulk figure Hot Toys has ever created. In fact, it's roughly nine centimeters taller than the Hulk figure they released for 2012's The Avengers and the Gladiator Hulk figure they released for 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

For the first time ever, it also features seamless joints for superior posability, along with four interchangeable hands including fists and open gestures. He's sporting his signature gray-colored shorts, which will feature some battle-damaged effects. Finally, the box includes a specially designed display stand built to support the figure's immense weight.

The Hulk wasn't the only figure Hot Toys revealed today as they also unveiled a new Punisher figure, which you can read more about HERE.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out both figures below: