The Odyssey Has More Than Doubled Supergirl's Global Box Office Total In A Single Weekend

The Odyssey Has More Than Doubled Supergirl's Global Box Office Total In A Single Weekend

The Odyssey's final weekend and Monday box office numbers are in, and Christopher Nolan's R-rated fantasy epic has more than doubled the current worldwide totals of Supergirl...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Coming off an incredibly successful opening weekend, The Odyssey has now banked the best Monday of the year so far at the domestic box office.

Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of the ancient Greek mythological tale took in $17.5 million yesterday for the best Monday year-to-date in the U.S./Canada, topping Toy Story 5's $17.3M and The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s Memorial Day Monday of $16.4M.

This brings The Odyssey's global total to $281.5M - more than double the total worldwide haul of DC Studios' Supergirl.

The second DCU movie has had a disastrous theatrical run, taking in just $1.525 million in North America in its fourth weekend of release. Supergirl's total worldwide gross now sits at around $120.86 million, and with a reported production budget of $170 million (not counting marketing expenses), DC Studios really needs Clayface and - more importantly - Man of Tomorrow to be big hits.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Nolan revealed that he still gets nervous when he opens a new movie.

“It never gets any easier, because I make films for audiences and the audience tells me what it likes. They finish the film. I don’t have anything to hide behind. I can’t just be like: ‘Oh, people don’t get it.’ Those aren’t the films I make. What does the audience make of it? Do they turn up? Do they like it if they do turn up? “By the way, I don’t think I’d be doing my job right if I wasn’t petrified every time I put a film out, because you’re trying to challenge yourself, you’re trying to take risks.”

According to Jeff Bock, senior media analyst for Exhibitor Relations Co, Nolan basically functions as "his own buzz-generating IP."

“Since Oppenheimer won Best Picture, Christopher Nolan’s name recognition is so strong it can sell any movie. Whatever film he makes, audiences are going to show up. You want evidence? Just look to next weekend on the release schedule. There are no major films set. Everybody steered clear of The Odyssey because it’s Christopher Nolan and one of the premier event films of the summer.”

Have you been to see The Odyssey yet? If so, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/21/2026, 11:57 AM
Did anybody actually think any comic book movie would compete with this?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 12:09 PM
@foreverintheway - Marvel Studios July 31, 2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Domestic Opening Weekend Range $250 Million
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2026, 12:00 PM
The movie is simply fantastic.

ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/21/2026, 12:03 PM
BIG MOVIE
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/21/2026, 12:03 PM
OT: RIP Kaylee Hottle. Such a tragedy, so young. 😔



User Comment Image
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/21/2026, 12:08 PM
@TheShellyMan - no way!? She's just a kid, that's messed up. RIP 🙏
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/21/2026, 12:11 PM
@ArthurFuchsache - Yeah, she sadly passed away this morning from a car accident. Stay safe out there! 🙏🏾
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 12:13 PM
@TheShellyMan - Oh man that's terrible
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/21/2026, 12:15 PM
@TheShellyMan - Oh wow :( Extremely sad..RIP
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 12:05 PM
The Odyssey I don't see doing 1 Billion at the Box Office.

Domestic = $123,502,900

Foreign = $140,297,000

Total = $263,799,900
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2026, 12:06 PM
Dont be part of my retard list Mark.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/21/2026, 12:08 PM
@vectorsigma - That made me laugh.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/21/2026, 12:12 PM
@vectorsigma - pffft... this is the greatest headline ever.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2026, 12:09 PM
FYI, i was trained in the lost art of journalistic integrity. And only here did i tried writing a retard article like this

https://comicbookmovie.com/marvel-studios/how-inferior-is-the-marvel-cinematic-universe-to-ne-zha-2-a219374
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/21/2026, 12:10 PM
Deserves it all. Incredible experience. Pure cinema.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/21/2026, 12:12 PM
Fantastic one four get butt kicked by this one

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