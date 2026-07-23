Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Role Revealed

Jamie Campbell Bower has become best known for his role as the villainous Vecna in Stranger Things, but he's set to head down a far more heroic route with a recurring role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

Empire (via SFFGazette.com) has revealed that the actor will play Celeborn, an elf lord, warrior, and Galadriel's husband, in the Prime Video series. A first look at the character has also been released, with Bower and Morfydd Clark sharing a tender moment as the married couple.

Marton Csokas played Celeborn (briefly) in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies, but Bower describes this version as a "lover-boy." He went on to say that this interpretation is also heavily inspired by author J. R. R. Tolkien's relationship with his wife Edith.

"This idea of longing and yearning is so pervasive in Tolkien’s relationship with Edith for the time that they were apart," the actor explains. "I really feasted on that idea. Celeborn has had to find a way to survive whilst longing for something that he so dearly loved and so dearly missed as well."

What reunites Celeborn and Galadriel after centuries apart is a mystery, but Clark notes, "She’s kind of rude to him in the books. She’s the queen! But Jamie looks exactly like how I would imagine Celeborn. He’s such an Elf."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power co-showrunner J.D. Payne also chimed in to reveal what made Bower right for the role. "He has this voice that is rich and hypnotic and sonorous that feels it has the wisdom of the ages buried inside of it. And then we did a chemistry read [with Clark], and instantly it just felt like he loved her so much. It felt so natural, and so organic, and so right."

It's going to be fun watching Bower step out of Vecna's shadow, and it sounds like Celeborn's presence will shed new light on Galadriel's story. Hopefully, we'll see more of the elven hero when the first trailer for Season 3 is released this Friday.

Celeborn is an Elf of Doriath and later Lord of Lothlórien in J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium. The husband of Galadriel and the father of Celebrían, who marries Elrond, he helps rule Lothlórien, guiding and protecting the realm against the growing power of Sauron during the Second and Third Ages.

After playing a key role during the War of the Ring, leading forces against Dol Guldur after Sauron's defeat, he eventually follows Galadriel to the Undying Lands.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer, and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on November 11.