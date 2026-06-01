New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Revealed; [Spoiler] Rumored To Be Playing Boomerang

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is nearly here, but could a new trailer swing online before the week is over? We'll see, but merchandise for the movie is already hitting online retailers, including more promo art of Spidey and the sinister villains he'll face this July.

Insider @Cryptic4KQual, meanwhile, has shared some intriguing insights, starting with the news that Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi is playing the MCU's Boomerang. Apparently, he and Spidey "will have a sort of comedic rivalry," which could tie into him seemingly dating MJ.

They add that the "mysterious figure" referred to in today's plot synopsis "stays mysterious" for most of the movie, so let the speculation commence.

Finally, the prolific leaker writes, "As some of you may know already, [Spider-Man: Brand New Day] has an intimacy coordinator. From what I heard a while back, it’s likely for another big rumoured character in the film that Peter will cross paths with."

They added a bath emoji, suggesting that the hero crosses paths with this unnamed character while they're soaking in the tub!

Based on past rumours, it's highly likely that this is Gwen Stacy or, at a push, Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. the Black Cat. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka has previously been named as a likely contender for Gwen.

Check out some new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art below.

We also have a cool piece showing Spider-Man's battle with The Hulk. At this point, we can safely say that these two will come to blows in the movie, which makes more sense than them being partners.

Finally, new Marvel Snap artwork showcases the costume designs for Boomerang, Tarantula, and Scorpion. The latter still doesn't appear accurate to what we'll see in the movie, unless Mac Gargan has two different costumes—and tails—as Spider-Man: Brand New Day progresses.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.