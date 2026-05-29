Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Rated In Canada - And Its Runtime Has Been Revealed!

Earlier this week, it looked like a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day had been rated in Korea. We later discovered that it was just the recently released featurette, leaving us in the dark about when a new look at the movie might be released.

Well, we now have a positive update thanks to the Alberta Film Classification website. Canada has rated "Spider-Man: Brand New Day (trailer #2)," which has a runtime of 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production was recently featured on the cover of Empire Magazine, which typically signals a new trailer is coming. We'd bet on next week, especially as Sony is distributing the Masters of the Universe reboot.

What will the trailer show us? Marvel could choose now to pull back the curtain on Sadie Sink's mystery character, though we'd bet on The Hulk being front and centre, given what a huge presence he's had in merchandise.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also has several villains to showcase, including The Scorpion, Tombstone, Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Hand.

"He is dedicating his entire existence to his job. That’s the core theme that I find incredibly relatable," filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton recently explained. "I think most people at certain points in our lives have gone through loss. At least for me, and I think for many people, the result can be: 'Screw it. I’m just going to work. I’m going to do nothing else but work.' That’s obviously not the most healthy state."

Stay tuned for updates on the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer as we have them.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.