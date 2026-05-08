The Mandalorian And Grogu Fan Event Reactions Promise A Long-Overdue Must-See Star Wars Movie

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, The Mandalorian and Grogu fan events have been taking place across the globe this week. At those, the first 25 minutes of the movie screened to a mixture of journalists, critics, influencers, and even a handful of legitimate fans.

The social media embargo for the movie lifts on May 14 at 9.30 pm PT/12.30 am ET, with full reviews set to follow on May 19 at 6 am PT/9 am ET. In the meantime, we have some reactions to The Mandalorian follow-up's opening act, and they're overwhelmingly positive.

As always, it's best to take these with a pinch of salt. However, look deeper than the superficial praise and buzzwords, and it seems filmmaker Jon Favreau has kept the show's momentum going with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

While there are some—perhaps inevitable—comparisons to the TV series, it otherwise sounds like an adventure worthy of the big screen.

Based on what's shared in the X posts below, it seems the movie hits the ground running and delivers a thrilling opening as Din Djarin and The Child set out to deal with the remaining Imperial Remnants.

After a relatively muted start to The Mandalorian and Grogu's marketing campaign, it seems Disney is banking on these previews being enough to generate excitement among fans of this Galaxy Far, Far Away. Whether they'll convince regular moviegoers to return to theaters for the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker remains to be seen.

As of now, The Mandalorian and Grogu is tracking to open with $80 million over Memorial Day weekend. It's a solid start, albeit the lowest debut for a Disney-era Star Wars movie.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.