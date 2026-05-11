The Mandalorian And Grogu: The Twins Remove Din Djarin's Helmet In New Clip

We're now less than two weeks away from the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Lucasfilm has shared a new clip from the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

The movie will see Din Djarin and Grogu brought before the Hutt Twins, who we first met in The Book of Boba Fett. It looks like the evil crime lords will attempt to execute the heroes by feeding them to a giant Dragonsnake - likely a nod to Jabba trapping Luke Skywalker in the Rancor pit in Return of the Jedi.

In this clip, the Twins order their lackey to bring them Djarin's helmet before mocking the bounty hunter about the shame of his enemies seeing his face. Mando defiantly replies that he won't become an outcast from his clan if the Hutts die.

Director Jon Favreau was asked why these characters were chosen to be the focus of the next Star Wars movie during an interview with Total Film.

"I'm not sure what, exactly, why we were asked to do this. I suspect it was because these are characters that people, even who hadn't seen Star Wars, may be aware of, especially Grogu. Baby Yoda was everywhere. And these are two characters that were used to launch Disney Plus, and we made no assumptions when the Mandalorian TV show came on that anybody had seen any Star Wars before. But we also wanted to make it feel authentic to Star Wars, and so the world that we created as the backdrop and the way the characters present themselves were embraced by Star Wars fans, which I really appreciate.

But it also was an inroad for people who may not have ever watched Star Wars on television, and here we are now, seven years after the last film. I think there's an opportunity to present Star Wars to a new audience using these characters as well."

Bring me his helmet.



Don’t miss Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX May 22. Tickets on sale now. https://t.co/oO5Cz6UMdF#TheMandalorianAndGrogu pic.twitter.com/sFfWhZQsUg — Star Wars (@starwars) May 11, 2026

Jon Favreau directs and produces the feature spin-off, with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Alien icon Sigourney Weaver is also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is believed to be the main villain.

Here's what Weaver had to say about seeing the original Star Wars for the first time, shortly before her acting career took off, during a recent interview with USA Today.

“I was looking at three lucky actors who’d made it to the big time and were in this glorious thing. who were a little older than I was or the same age. They just looked like they’d made it and they were very comfortable in it, and isn’t it cool? I hope I get that lucky someday to be in a movie that has people crowded into a theater all cheering for it.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Do you plan on seeing the movie on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section.