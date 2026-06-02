Supergirl Director Says He "Couldn't Imagine Anyone" But Jason Momoa Playing Lobo; New Image Revealed

Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Dune: Part Three) has never made a secret of the fact that Lobo has always been his dream superhero movie role, even after he was cast as Aquaman in Warner Bros.' "DCEU."

Playing Arthur Curry obviously closed the door on his Lobo ambitions at the time, but when the "SnyderVerse" was rebooted as the DCU with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as DC Studios co-CEOs, Momoa seized his opportunity by texting Gunn two words, "f*cking LOBO."

The rest is history, and Momoa is set to debut as the Last Czarnian in this month's Supergirl movie.

“I was thrilled to have him,” director Craig Gillespie tells Empire. “I couldn’t imagine anybody else, but it’s a pressure... [we asked ourselves a] million questions to pay homage to the original.”

Co-star Milly Alcock, whose Kara Zor-El will encounter the Main Man on her intergalactic adventure (they're expected to join forces after a scuffle, though this has not been confirmed) shares the same sentiment.

“Jason had such presence. He is Lobo. And it was exciting to see somebody living out their dream.”

Rumor has it that Momoa will return as Lobo in the currently shooting Man of Tomorrow. Check out a new image of the bike-riding badass below.

EXCLUSIVE 🏍️



Jason Momoa was the only person who could play Supergirl's Lobo, says Craig Gillespie.



"I couldn't imagine anyone else," the director tells Empire. “I was thrilled to have him.”



Read more: https://t.co/4JtgRqkBsU pic.twitter.com/p3xO3GOooF — Empire (@empiremagazine) June 2, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”