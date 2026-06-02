Supergirl Director Says He "Couldn't Imagine Anyone" But Jason Momoa Playing Lobo; New Image Revealed

Supergirl Director Says He &quot;Couldn't Imagine Anyone&quot; But Jason Momoa Playing Lobo; New Image Revealed

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie has high praise for Jason Momoa's Lobo in a new interview, and we also have a new look at the Game of Thrones star as the Main Man...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Dune: Part Three) has never made a secret of the fact that Lobo has always been his dream superhero movie role, even after he was cast as Aquaman in Warner Bros.' "DCEU."

Playing Arthur Curry obviously closed the door on his Lobo ambitions at the time, but when the "SnyderVerse" was rebooted as the DCU with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as DC Studios co-CEOs, Momoa seized his opportunity by texting Gunn two words, "f*cking LOBO."

The rest is history, and Momoa is set to debut as the Last Czarnian in this month's Supergirl movie.

“I was thrilled to have him,” director Craig Gillespie tells Empire. “I couldn’t imagine anybody else, but it’s a pressure... [we asked ourselves a] million questions to pay homage to the original.”

Co-star Milly Alcock, whose Kara Zor-El will encounter the Main Man on her intergalactic adventure (they're expected to join forces after a scuffle, though this has not been confirmed) shares the same sentiment.

“Jason had such presence. He is Lobo. And it was exciting to see somebody living out their dream.”

Rumor has it that Momoa will return as Lobo in the currently shooting Man of Tomorrow. Check out a new image of the bike-riding badass below.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Supergirl Will Do Something Very Different And Unexpected With The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow
Related:

Supergirl Will Do Something "Very Different And Unexpected" With The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow
Supergirl's MPA Rating Revealed As New Promo Tie-In Teases A Potential Man Of Tomorrow Link
Recommended For You:

Supergirl's MPA Rating Revealed As New Promo Tie-In Teases A Potential Man Of Tomorrow Link

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/2/2026, 7:49 AM
Great. Let's go.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/2/2026, 7:51 AM
Supergirl is looking better all the time. I will be there Opening Day.


User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/2/2026, 7:59 AM
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/2/2026, 8:14 AM
@Batmangina -

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/2/2026, 8:15 AM
Can’t wait to see all 10 minutes Mehmoa’s Lobo.

But really young Ron Pearlman would’ve made for a cool Lobo.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/2/2026, 8:20 AM
@slickrickdesigns - No Thanks 76 years old.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/2/2026, 8:25 AM
@OneMoreTime - that’s why I said YOUNG.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 6/2/2026, 8:17 AM
This movie will be the next FLIP - FLOP!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/2/2026, 8:22 AM
Got a bad feeling this may not do too well. They really [frick]ed up not moving that release date. Toy Story 5 is looking at this like fresh meat
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 8:23 AM
I mean , Momoa is just perfect for the Main Man so I’m glad that he was pretty much Gunn & Co’s first & only choice for the role…

Hopefully we get a Lobo movie or something in the near future that explores the character more in depth since I don’t think he’ll have a big part in this such as his code of honor & love of space dolphins

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to this film right now since it seems good imo!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder