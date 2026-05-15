The Mandalorian And Grogu Soundtrack Reveals Some Potential Story Spoilers For The Next Star Wars Movie

The Mandalorian and Grogu's arrives in theaters next week, and Lucasfilm has revealed (via SFFGazette.com) the full tracklist for Ludwig Göransson's original score. The soundtrack is available on digital starting today, with a vinyl release following on June 5, after a special edition drops on May 22.

There are some potential spoilers in the tracklist, as they offer an idea of how the story plays out and how deep into the movie characters like Rotta the Hutt and Embo take centre stage.

As expected, it seems Din Djarin and The Child will be parting ways, and "Your Turn, Grogu" (the final piece of music on the soundtrack) does sound rather ominous. Could it be passing of the torch as Din's story reaches its end? We hope not.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is being billed as a standalone adventure, so we're not necessarily expecting it to tie up the many loose ends from The Mandalorian TV series. That's evident from the mixed, albeit mostly positive, first reactions from critics.

"I'm not sure what, exactly, why we were asked to do this," filmmaker Jon Favreau recently told GamesRadar+ about being asked to go from developing The Mandalorian Season 4 to writing a feature film. "I suspect it was because these are characters that people, even who hadn't seen Star Wars, may be aware of, especially Grogu. Baby Yoda was everywhere."

"And these are two characters that were used to launch Disney Plus, and we made no assumptions when the Mandalorian TV show came on that anybody had seen any Star Wars before. But we also wanted to make it feel authentic to Star Wars, and so the world that we created as the backdrop and the way the characters present themselves were embraced by Star Wars fans, which I really appreciate."

"But it also was an inroad for people who may not have ever watched Star Wars on television, and here we are now, seven years after the last film," he continued. "I think there's an opportunity to present Star Wars to a new audience using these characters as well."

Check out the soundtrack listing below, but be warned that potential spoilers follow...

1. This Is the Way (8:15)

2. The Mandalorian and Grogu (3:07)

3. Next Mission (4:20)

4. The Twins (2:37)

5. Shakari (1:29)

6. Hugo Durant’s Snack Shack (Hugo Durant’s Snack Shack (feat. Andreas Öberg, Luanne Homzy & Mike Valerio) (4:19)

7. Rotta (1:33)

8. The Pit Fight (6:39)

9. Rotta Chase (3:26)

10. Tracking Lord Janu (3:20)

11. Strap In (2:48)

12. Flying Home to Nevarro (1:01)

13. Embo (1:59)

14. We Got to Find Him (4:11)

15. The Helmet (4:09)

16. Go Kid (3:00)

17. Grogu’s World (7:45)

18. Do We Run? Or Do We Fight? (6:40)

19. All Weapons Hot (3:39)

20. Red Jammer (1:54)

21. Your Turn, Grogu (1:44)

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.