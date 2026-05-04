The Mandalorian And Grogu Clip Features Epic AT-AT Battle In Scenes Made For The Big Screen

It's Star Wars Day (May the Fourth Be With You!), and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, a new look at The Mandalorian and Grogu was revealed during the latest episode of Good Morning America.

In the clip, Din Djarin and The Child use an AT-RT to mount an attack on another of The Mandalorian's unnamed Imperial Warlords. However, they're more than a little outgunned, given that the villain is taking refuge inside a massive AT-AT.

Much has been said about The Mandalorian and Grogu looking like an expected episode of the Disney+ TV series. However, even viewed in an X post, these are undoubtedly big-screen visuals and scenes that definitely feel like an upgrade from what we saw on streaming.

A new TV spot and poster for the movie have also been released, both of which you'll find below with that thrilling clip from the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

In related news, Variety has shared new Nielsen data revealing that U.S. viewers tuned into 33 billion minutes—550 million hours—of Star Wars content in 2025. The movies made up 44.2% of that, with the live-action TV shows at 38.9%, animated series at 16.8%, and documentaries making up the final 0.2%.

A New Hope was the most-viewed title, followed by The Phantom Menace and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. On the TV side, Andor was the most-viewed series, followed by Skeleton Crew and The Mandalorian.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau recently told the Associated Press, "Even though in our hearts we are Star Wars fans, we make it for Star Wars fans, and we know that there’s a certain set of expectations around what Star Wars should be that we collectively hold, there is the responsibility to invite a whole new generation of people into Star Wars."

"That means that if a Star Wars fan brings somebody who’s not, they’ve got to have as good of a time as the fans do," he continued. "I want to make the next generation feel the way about Star Wars that I did when I saw it for the first time."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.