The Mandalorian And Grogu Clip Features Epic AT-AT Battle In Scenes Made For The Big Screen

The Mandalorian And Grogu Clip Features Epic AT-AT Battle In Scenes Made For The Big Screen

A new clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released, and it finds the titular duo taking charge of an AT-RT for an epic battle with an Imperial Warlord's massive AT-ATs.

News
By JoshWilding - May 04, 2026 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's Star Wars Day (May the Fourth Be With You!), and as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, a new look at The Mandalorian and Grogu was revealed during the latest episode of Good Morning America

In the clip, Din Djarin and The Child use an AT-RT to mount an attack on another of The Mandalorian's unnamed Imperial Warlords. However, they're more than a little outgunned, given that the villain is taking refuge inside a massive AT-AT.

Much has been said about The Mandalorian and Grogu looking like an expected episode of the Disney+ TV series. However, even viewed in an X post, these are undoubtedly big-screen visuals and scenes that definitely feel like an upgrade from what we saw on streaming.

A new TV spot and poster for the movie have also been released, both of which you'll find below with that thrilling clip from the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

In related news, Variety has shared new Nielsen data revealing that U.S. viewers tuned into 33 billion minutes—550 million hours—of Star Wars content in 2025. The movies made up 44.2% of that, with the live-action TV shows at 38.9%, animated series at 16.8%, and documentaries making up the final 0.2%.

A New Hope was the most-viewed title, followed by The Phantom Menace and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. On the TV side, Andor was the most-viewed series, followed by Skeleton Crew and The Mandalorian.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau recently told the Associated Press, "Even though in our hearts we are Star Wars fans, we make it for Star Wars fans, and we know that there’s a certain set of expectations around what Star Wars should be that we collectively hold, there is the responsibility to invite a whole new generation of people into Star Wars."

"That means that if a Star Wars fan brings somebody who’s not, they’ve got to have as good of a time as the fans do," he continued. "I want to make the next generation feel the way about Star Wars that I did when I saw it for the first time."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. 

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Gambito
Gambito - 5/4/2026, 4:24 PM
This movie is gonna be [frick]ing awesome I’m watching it on LSD to trip the [frick] out
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/4/2026, 4:25 PM
@Gambito - Go watch the last episode of Visions if you really want a Star Wars acid trip.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/4/2026, 4:38 PM
@Gambito - Later Saint Days ? ..i mean..cool for you man
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/4/2026, 4:30 PM
Only one more year 'til Starfighter... Only one more year 'til Starfighter...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/4/2026, 4:37 PM
Epic?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/4/2026, 4:51 PM
This looks like a videogame...yikes

What is this amateur hour writing too?

“did we get him?”
“not yet sir but we will”
(shoots and misses)
“we missed him, he’s under us”
“we’ll get him”

No shit, we are watching this footage and saw all that happen
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/4/2026, 4:54 PM
The fact that we have to sell this is "made for the big screen" speaks volumes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2026, 5:16 PM
Cool poster though is that the first one in the franchise that doesn’t have any “human” face on it?.

That clip looked fun too , the show itself was already pretty cinematic but it seems like this went even further in terms of scale & scope imo.

Anyway , looking forward to the film!!.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/4/2026, 5:18 PM
This is made to be viewed

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