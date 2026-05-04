New Masters Of The Universe Posters Spotlight He-Man, Skeletor And The Rest Of Eternia's Heroes & Villains

The live-action Masters of the Universe reboot arrives in theaters just over a month from now, and we have a new look at most of the movie's main characters via some officially licensed promo posters.

The images, which will likely be used for merchandising purposes, spotlight Eternia's Heroic Warriors, including He-Man, Man-At-Arms, The Sorceress and Teela, as well as Skeletor and his minions, Tri-Klops, Trap Jaw, Spikor and Beast Man, among others.

Additionally, a variant cover for Dark Horse's upcoming MOTU: Genesis comic book has been shared online. It seems the first issue will reveal a new origin for the iconic villain, who is referred to as a "demon-mage" in the synopsis.

“Discover the origins of your favorite heroes and villains with Masters of the Universe: Genesis! In issue #1 we meet Skeletor—a power-hungry demon-mage determined to seize control of Castle Grayskull, conquer Eternia, and become Master of the Universe! The first arc of Genesis is written by Rich Douek (Superman Red & Blue, Edge of Spider-Verse) and illustrated by Gavin Smith (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Zord Quest).”

These are the official "Masters of the Universe" posters for sale that you can buy at Amazon. pic.twitter.com/lfBAxngWIz — marta ❁ (@galitzinecmfort) May 2, 2026

#Noticia Mattel y Dark Horse lanzaran una nueva serie titulada Masters of the Universe: Genesis la cual constará de 12 números y explorará los origenes de Eternia desde el punto de vista de varios de sus personajes. Lanzamiento 5 de agosto de 2026. pic.twitter.com/GocxfKD582 — ComicZulia® (@ComicZulia) May 4, 2026

The legendary heroes of Masters of the Universe. Only in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/kFq1zGWFEK — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) April 28, 2026

The iconic villains of Masters of the Universe. Only in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/hY54ZSjDkC — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) April 28, 2026

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.