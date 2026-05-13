VisionQuest First Look Released By Marvel Studios Following Premiere Date Announcement

The Punisher: One Last Kill has only just hit Disney+, but during Disney's latest Upfront presentation in New York's Javits Center on Tuesday, we finally got some official updates on the MCU's next small-screen outing, VisionQuest.

The WandaVision spin-off is set to premiere on October 14, 2026. A breakdown of the teaser that screened did the rounds online last night (see below), but Marvel Studios has now revealed a first look at the series via a series of Instagram photos.

The image appears to show Vision (Paul Bettany) in human form, but there's speculation that this might actually be Ultron (James Spader). As for the house he's approaching, there's a theory that it could be the residence of Vision's family from the comics (wife Virginia, son Vin, and daughter Viv), who have been rumoured to appear.

Here's a brief description of the teaser via The Wrap.

“We see Bettany in his human form, essentially watching Vision’s memories like a film. When last we saw him, he was the White Vision that we saw fly off at the end of WandaVision. He’s been given his memories back without having lived them, so now he’s trying to figure out his humanity once more, noting he has none of the emotions the first Vision did. There to help him — and taunt him — is Ultron, once again voiced by James Spader. But Spader also appears in human form too."

First look at VisionQuest 👀



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/b9XKxyuPdG — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 13, 2026

Bettany revealed what excited him most about VisionQuest last year.

“One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think. He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head. One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But he’s a clever one.”

This "psychopath" is almost certainly Ultron, but the Age of Ultron villain is far from the only AI character that'll factor into the story.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) also joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge."

Finally, Ruaridh Mollica's "Tucker" will be the vessel for Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.