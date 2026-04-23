VisionQuest Set Photo Reveals First Look At Supporting Villain And Possible Madripoor Setting

A photo from the set of Marvel Television's VisionQuest has been shared online, featuring a first look at a minor character from the upcoming WandaVision spin-off.

The HMG Actors Instagram account posted a shot of one of their clients, Australian actor Cristian Lavin, as "Lead Mercenary." We can't imagine this character having too much to do in the series, but the photo may also be noteworthy for another reason.

Though not confirmed, Lavin is believed to be standing in the show's Madripoor set.

We first paid a visit to the fictional Southeast Asian island commonly associated with Wolverine and the X-Men in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Kevin Feige confirmed that the location was indeed off limits to Marvel Studios prior to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox while promoting the show back in 2021.

"There's a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it's more of an Easter egg in and of itself," Feige explained to EW.

First look at Cristian Lavin on the Madripoor set of ‘VISIONQUEST’



He will be playing a lead mercenary. pic.twitter.com/EHVoMQlHB1 — TopNews (@TopNewsPrime) April 22, 2026

Star Paul Bettany revealed what excited him most about VisionQuest last year.

“One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think. He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head. One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But he’s a clever one.”

This "psychopath" is almost certainly James Spader's Ultron - who has been confirmed to appear in both human and robot form - but the Age of Ultron villain is far from the only AI character that'll factor into the story.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) also joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge."

Finally, Ruaridh Mollica's "Tucker" will be the vessel for Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.