VisionQuest Set Photo Reveals First Look At Supporting Villain And Possible Madripoor Setting

VisionQuest Set Photo Reveals First Look At Supporting Villain And Possible Madripoor Setting

A photo from the set of Marvel Television's VisionQuest has been shared online, revealing a first look at one of the show's minor villains, and seemingly confirming the Madripoor setting...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 23, 2026 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

A photo from the set of Marvel Television's VisionQuest has been shared online, featuring a first look at a minor character from the upcoming WandaVision spin-off.

The HMG Actors Instagram account posted a shot of one of their clients, Australian actor Cristian Lavin, as "Lead Mercenary." We can't imagine this character having too much to do in the series, but the photo may also be noteworthy for another reason.

Though not confirmed, Lavin is believed to be standing in the show's Madripoor set.

We first paid a visit to the fictional Southeast Asian island commonly associated with Wolverine and the X-Men in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Kevin Feige confirmed that the location was indeed off limits to Marvel Studios prior to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox while promoting the show back in 2021.

"There's a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it's more of an Easter egg in and of itself," Feige explained to EW.

Star Paul Bettany revealed what excited him most about VisionQuest last year.

“One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think. He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head. One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But he’s a clever one.”

This "psychopath" is almost certainly James Spader's Ultron - who has been confirmed to appear in both human and robot form - but the Age of Ultron villain is far from the only AI character that'll factor into the story.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) also joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge."

Finally, Ruaridh Mollica's "Tucker" will be the vessel for Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/23/2026, 5:02 PM

Looks like the DD 3 Kingpin with a mullet wig.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/23/2026, 5:03 PM
So Kang is bacl
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 4/23/2026, 5:06 PM
Bet the concept art of vision with peter quill for avengers doomsday from last year was for visionquest. Could even see the diner with the young avengers being included in this too.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/23/2026, 5:27 PM
I forget this show is even a thing until some type of update is given. It’s so forgettable for whatever reason to me. I’m still going to give it a chance out of curiosity.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 5:33 PM
@WruceBayne - it’s because it’s probably not constantly in the rumor mill is why you and others might forget about it.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/23/2026, 5:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - there’s been almost no rumors about this show. I can’t think of any. All the villains have pretty much been confirmed to be in human form, other than that, it’s really nothing to intriguing about it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 5:52 PM
@WruceBayne - not the villains (well Ultron yes) but all the AI’s and such will have a human form.

There’s not been much else except that Speed in the show who is Wanda & Visions other son besides Wiccan.

I’m looking forward to just to see Paul Bettany and James Spader interact again since their scenes in AOU (especially the last scene) still remain some of my favorites in the MCU.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/23/2026, 5:38 PM
Lead mercenary sounds like a huge role. To bad he missed out on older thug #2
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/23/2026, 5:41 PM
Doom better watch out....drunk homeless guy is about
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/23/2026, 5:47 PM
You just know 96% of this shoe is going to consist of James Spader and Paul Bethany face to face arguing the toss on humanity itself and not much else.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2026, 6:16 PM
Sweet , I would love to see more Madripoor in the MCU since I enjoyed the John Wick-esque vibe of it in FaTWS…

User Comment Image

Given we know that characters like Faran Tahir’s Raza from the first Iron Man aswell as a mercenary such as Paladin are in the show , i could see this place being a hub for potential buyers of Vision or the tech he possesses which the latter is possibly sent to retrieve.

Anyway , looking forward to the show!!.

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