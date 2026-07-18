The Odyssey's CinemaScore Revealed As Christopher Nolan Finally Debunks Blue Thunder Remake Rumors

The Odyssey's CinemaScore Revealed As Christopher Nolan Finally Debunks Blue Thunder Remake Rumors

Audiences have revealed their rating for The Odyssey, and we have a full breakdown of how its CinemaScore compares to Christopher Nolan's previous movies. We also have a box office update.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Odyssey has arrived in theaters, and Christopher Nolan's latest made-for-IMAX movie is off to a strong start. Ahead of what looks to be a bigger-than-expected opening weekend, the filmmaker's swords-and-sandals epic has been awarded an A CinemaScore from audiences.

That puts it on par with Oppenheimer, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, and above Dunkirk (A-), Interstellar and Inception (B+), and Tenet, The Prestige, and Insomnia (B).

CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies. After attending opening-night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

This and a career-best Rotten Tomatoes score bode well for The Odyssey's opening weekend, which Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) now expects to go as high as $117 million. That comes after a projected $50 million on Friday and gives it the third-highest opening of 2026 behind Toy Story 5 ($159.6 million) and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($131.7 million). Some analysts believe it could go as high as $120 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to eclipse all of them a couple of weeks from now, with a debut that even Avengers: Doomsday may struggle to match.

In terms of the rest of the top five, that's rounded out by Moana ($19 million), Minions & Monsters ($14.5 million), Toy Story 5 ($13 million), and Evil Dead Burn ($5 million). As for Supergirl, the latest is that the movie is likely to end its global run with around $120 million worldwide.

Before The Odyssey was officially announced, there were rumours that Nolan planned to make an action-packed helicopter movie. That would either remake or pay homage to 1983's Blue Thunder starring Roy Scheider.

The filmmaker broke his silence on that in an interview with The Telegraph. Here's an excerpt from their piece, which saw Nolan put an end to the rumours once and for all:

"Having no smartphone, he adds, also means he’s never tempted to hop online to debunk rumors, spar with haters, or respond to gossip – such as the odd story that circulated last year that his next film would be a remake of the 1983 helicopter action thriller 'Blue Thunder.' He says he was 'bewildered' when he read it: 'I have absolutely no idea where it came from. And besides, I was always more of an Airwolf fan.'"

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology, the film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time, and it's now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Cinemark Gives Us An Inside Look at What It Takes To Bring The Odyssey To IMAX
Related:

Cinemark Gives Us An Inside Look at What It Takes To Bring The Odyssey To IMAX
The Odyssey Is Now Certified Fresh And Verified Hot On Rotten Tomatoes - And It's Broken A Nolan Record
Recommended For You:

The Odyssey Is Now Certified Fresh And Verified Hot On Rotten Tomatoes - And It's Broken A Nolan Record

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/18/2026, 11:23 AM
Interstellar having a B+ is criminal.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/18/2026, 11:24 AM
How much do you guys see this making? I doubt it'll hit 1 billion but it's honestly doing better than even I expected. I knew the "controversy" on social media would have zero effect on it but damn it's surpassing even my expectations.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/18/2026, 11:26 AM
MAGA chuds in shambles. Movies hitting a billi.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/18/2026, 11:43 AM
@regmovieguy -

Unfortunately, it's not just MAGA. It's a globally dogwhistled reaction among every nation's alt-right movements.

Even here, what remains of Golden Dawn still seethes and threatens violence under the guise of whatever "historical accuracy".

I wish I could say "let them cope", but that alone includes "let them", which noone sane or dignified should in such a time.

Honest to God, I had to pause yesterday's screening for a heckler to be removed.

Yes, they're that unhinged and desperate for atention.

No, comfort through inaction and indifference is no longer an option.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/18/2026, 11:56 AM
@regmovieguy - Not just MAGA.

This happened in my home country too.

Everyone boycotted this so i managed to book 3x IMAX screenings without any issues (seen it in two of them so far and it was a phenomenal experience).
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/18/2026, 12:01 PM
@TemporarilyHere @kylo0607

These people have no zero cultural influence outside of their small echo chambers. I saw a video of some “Karen of Troy” at a screening yelling at someone and raising all sorts of hell in the middle of the movie.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/18/2026, 12:06 PM
@kylo0607 -

Where are you from, if I may?
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/18/2026, 12:07 PM
@regmovieguy - the best part is that Nolan has largely sat back, kept quiet, and let the hate flow almost as its ow
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/18/2026, 12:09 PM
@TemporarilyHere - Bulgaria.
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/18/2026, 12:10 PM
@regmovieguy - the best part is that for the past year, Nolan has largely sat back, remained quiet, and allowed the manufactured hate to act as its own marketing engine

He then turns around in the actual movie and addresses/dispatches of the biggest of them in an almost comically absurd middle finger to that entire troll contingent in a deft and masterful swerve worthy of his colossal stature in the industry
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/18/2026, 12:12 PM
@kylo0607 -

Fellow Balkan, then. I'm in Crete, Greece, and you can't imagine the amount of agitable morons over here... It's honestly shameful.
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/18/2026, 12:12 PM
@kylo0607 - agree

It HAS to be experienced on IMAX, at minimum

Bonus cinematography points for a 70mm projector being involved
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2026, 11:27 AM

Blue Thunder was OUTSTANDING in its day.
Repian
Repian - 7/18/2026, 11:51 AM
A Dracula movie based on the true story of Vlad Tepes.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2026, 12:10 PM
@Repian - that could be cool

He could even have in the vein of a horror movie which he has said he would love to do.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/18/2026, 11:52 AM
$1 billion incoming boys.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/18/2026, 12:05 PM
Interstellar score is absurd but I guess I get with that last act.

The Prestige score is asinine however.

And James Gunn should take note of how Nolan operates. Get off the dang internet!
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/18/2026, 12:12 PM
> Interstellar and Inception (B+)
> The Prestige, and Insomnia (B)

These are Nolan's best movies

> The Dark Knight Rises, and above Dunkirk (A-)

These are Nolan's weakest films

LMAO

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder