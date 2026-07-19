The Odyssey Review: Breathtakingly Epic, Powerful, And Pure Spectacle - Simply Magnificent

There's a reason that a movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan feels like a cinematic event, and make no mistake about it: The Odyssey is a mythic masterpiece worth watching on the biggest screen possible. In exploring Odysseus' epic journey, the filmmaker has delivered his biggest, most ambitious feature yet. That's both in terms of the story and how he pushes the boundaries as a director with practical set pieces, which elevate this movie above almost every other modern blockbuster. Long story short, The Odyssey is a defining cinematic epic.

Headlined by Matt Damon in a performance that's bound to secure him an Oscar, The Odyssey takes full advantage of a cast that's stellar from top to bottom, no matter how big or small a role someone has. Damon deftly picks up with Odysseus at several different points in his life, bringing pathos to the character in a compelling performance that is arguably his best in a career full of excellent work. As the film unfurls his tale and builds to explaining exactly why the war hero of Troy is so haunted by what happened there, the layers Damon brings to this performance in the past and present stand revealed in a way that will make you want to go back and take this journey all over again.

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page all impress (as expected), but Himesh Patel particularly impresses, as does Robert Pattinson as the slimy, hateful Antinous. Samantha Morton is phenomenal with a twisted, terrific turn as Circe, while John Leguizamo is another surprise, showing wonderful range as Odysseus' most loyal servant. Like Morton, he makes the most of his time on screen to steal the show and make a massive impact in a movie where they could have easily been overshadowed by much bigger names. Of those A-listers, Holland gets the most to do, and if this was his way of proving there's more to him than Spider-Man, then his take on Telemachus does just that.

While it's a little odd to talk about "spoilers" when the story of The Odyssey is thousands of years old, the way Nolan structures the film makes it a more rewarding experience to go in knowing as little as possible if you can. Like Oppenheimer, the filmmaker takes a slightly unorthodox approach to structuring this tale in a non-linear fashion. However, that only means it demands your attention in a way that's particularly engrossing, and Nolan perfects the script in a way that brings everything together in a powerful, emotionally satisfying manner.

Nolan brings everything together in a powerful, emotionally satisfying way, and he never allows the momentum to slow during The Odyssey's lengthy runtime. Despite that, the important character beats still get the necessary space to breathe and leave a lasting impact. It's how Nolan translates his script to the screen that will leave you breathless, though. Whether it's the insane battle with the Cyclops Polyphemus, a horror movie-like meeting with Circe, or a frenetic final battle that makes it hard to blink for fear of missing a second of the action on screen, Nolan excels. Much has been said about the scenes set at sea, and going the practical route definitely paid off as they feel real and visceral.

Ludwig Göransson's score is fantastic—the moment it syncs up with Odysseus pulling the string of his bow is masterful—as is Hoyte van Hoytema's cinematography. The Odyssey fires on all cylinders, making it hard to imagine how Nolan will ever top this. However, if the aforementioned Circe scene is anything to go by, he might want to try his hand at making a full-blown horror movie.

With a powerful message, commanding performances, and edge-of-your-seat action, there's something for everyone in The Odyssey. The casting controversy was, unsurprisingly, blown out of proportion, as Nolan has simply delivered one of the best blockbusters ever. He's wanted to make a fantasy epic since missing out on Troy in the early 2000s, and boy, was it worth the wait. This is Nolan's Gladiator, and in many ways, it feels like everything that's come before was leading to this, his own epic odyssey.

Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan join forces for a movie that blows every other modern blockbuster out of the water. Breathtakingly epic, powerful, and pure spectacle, The Odyssey is simply magnificent. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐