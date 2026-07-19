The Odyssey Review: Breathtakingly Epic, Powerful, And Pure Spectacle - Simply Magnificent

The Odyssey Review: Breathtakingly Epic, Powerful, And Pure Spectacle - Simply Magnificent

The Odyssey is now playing in theaters, but should you believe the hype, and is this really Christopher Nolan's most epic blockbuster yet? Read on for our in-depth review of the film.

Review Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

There's a reason that a movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan feels like a cinematic event, and make no mistake about it: The Odyssey is a mythic masterpiece worth watching on the biggest screen possible. In exploring Odysseus' epic journey, the filmmaker has delivered his biggest, most ambitious feature yet. That's both in terms of the story and how he pushes the boundaries as a director with practical set pieces, which elevate this movie above almost every other modern blockbuster. Long story short, The Odyssey is a defining cinematic epic.

Headlined by Matt Damon in a performance that's bound to secure him an Oscar, The Odyssey takes full advantage of a cast that's stellar from top to bottom, no matter how big or small a role someone has. Damon deftly picks up with Odysseus at several different points in his life, bringing pathos to the character in a compelling performance that is arguably his best in a career full of excellent work. As the film unfurls his tale and builds to explaining exactly why the war hero of Troy is so haunted by what happened there, the layers Damon brings to this performance in the past and present stand revealed in a way that will make you want to go back and take this journey all over again.

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page all impress (as expected), but Himesh Patel particularly impresses, as does Robert Pattinson as the slimy, hateful Antinous. Samantha Morton is phenomenal with a twisted, terrific turn as Circe, while John Leguizamo is another surprise, showing wonderful range as Odysseus' most loyal servant. Like Morton, he makes the most of his time on screen to steal the show and make a massive impact in a movie where they could have easily been overshadowed by much bigger names. Of those A-listers, Holland gets the most to do, and if this was his way of proving there's more to him than Spider-Man, then his take on Telemachus does just that.

While it's a little odd to talk about "spoilers" when the story of The Odyssey is thousands of years old, the way Nolan structures the film makes it a more rewarding experience to go in knowing as little as possible if you can. Like Oppenheimer, the filmmaker takes a slightly unorthodox approach to structuring this tale in a non-linear fashion. However, that only means it demands your attention in a way that's particularly engrossing, and Nolan perfects the script in a way that brings everything together in a powerful, emotionally satisfying manner.

Nolan brings everything together in a powerful, emotionally satisfying way, and he never allows the momentum to slow during The Odyssey's lengthy runtime. Despite that, the important character beats still get the necessary space to breathe and leave a lasting impact. It's how Nolan translates his script to the screen that will leave you breathless, though. Whether it's the insane battle with the Cyclops Polyphemus, a horror movie-like meeting with Circe, or a frenetic final battle that makes it hard to blink for fear of missing a second of the action on screen, Nolan excels. Much has been said about the scenes set at sea, and going the practical route definitely paid off as they feel real and visceral.

Ludwig Göransson's score is fantastic—the moment it syncs up with Odysseus pulling the string of his bow is masterful—as is Hoyte van Hoytema's cinematography. The Odyssey fires on all cylinders, making it hard to imagine how Nolan will ever top this. However, if the aforementioned Circe scene is anything to go by, he might want to try his hand at making a full-blown horror movie. 

With a powerful message, commanding performances, and edge-of-your-seat action, there's something for everyone in The Odyssey. The casting controversy was, unsurprisingly, blown out of proportion, as Nolan has simply delivered one of the best blockbusters ever. He's wanted to make a fantasy epic since missing out on Troy in the early 2000s, and boy, was it worth the wait. This is Nolan's Gladiator, and in many ways, it feels like everything that's come before was leading to this, his own epic odyssey.

Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan join forces for a movie that blows every other modern blockbuster out of the water. Breathtakingly epic, powerful, and pure spectacle, The Odyssey is simply magnificent. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/19/2026, 5:42 PM
Could’ve been a half an hour shorter. But nonetheless, amazing movie.

All the casting controversy was just baloney. Didn’t affect the film at all.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/19/2026, 6:12 PM
@JobinJ - So everyone accepts a black actor or actress otherwise playing a Greek character?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/19/2026, 6:24 PM
@JobinJ - Movie wasn't long enough. Nolan cut out a lot
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/19/2026, 6:25 PM
@UceOmega -

You mean a "Greek" character who was hatched from an egg as the start of her story?

Oh wait,....
You didn't know that that was part of her origin story in the original poem did you?
You only knew the part where she as a white 'blonde' Greek woman, and not at all a MYTHOLOGICAL character who's the daughter of the god of thunder who disguised himself as a swan just so he could f*ck her mother and thus concieve her.

You might wanna read up on it.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/19/2026, 6:29 PM
@UceOmega - Holy shit. Seriously stop. They are movies. Its acting. Its not that big of a deal.
AsgardianHobo
AsgardianHobo - 7/19/2026, 6:35 PM
@UceOmega - This is a fictional tale told through stories for 1000 years, then through writing for 2000 years after that. It is not a historical take. Nolan had nothing but caucasians in Dunkirk, because that was a take on a historical event. This is one person's interpretation of a very old FICTIONAL TALE. Just like the original story, this work of art is meant to be fiction. Maybe the Daily Wire will make an interpretation to your liking soon
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2026, 6:38 PM
@spr0cks

"You might wanna read up on it."

The lack of reading is the whole problem here for this and many other things. I was listening to a guy online explain how the armor of the mythical giants was not historically accurate. I was like...let's think about that for a second. Clearly we are not dealing with brain surgeons.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/19/2026, 6:45 PM
@UceOmega - Stay salty🤡
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/19/2026, 6:46 PM
@UceOmega - Yup. Everyone who's actually seen it. Great performances, across the board, in a great movie.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/19/2026, 6:49 PM
@UceOmega - yes. Just like they accepted a giant 30 day cyclops. And monsters. And witches and gods.
kdav
kdav - 7/19/2026, 6:51 PM
@UceOmega - As much as they are accepting American and British actors playing Greek Characters, yeah they are, They are all actors, none of them are playing what they are in real life, that's not how acting works.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/19/2026, 5:44 PM
Wilding is not bashing a movie for once.

How refreshing.
But then again, it was an easay call given how The Odyssey is killing it in theaters right now and you'd look like someone just trying ot be an Edgelord-Contrarian-for-clicks, by coming out with a negative review right now.

Not that @JoshWilding is above doing that sort of thing....
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/19/2026, 5:46 PM
@spr0cks - User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/19/2026, 6:21 PM
@JoshWilding -

Wow!
You unblocked me just to tell me to go touch grass.

LOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!

I think I'll do just that.
Maybe take a break from touching nerves, ......of which it seems I touched one.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/19/2026, 6:41 PM
@spr0cks - User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/19/2026, 5:56 PM
Nolan's cinematography and cast direction make his movies so engrossing, shame he's talking about taking at least three years until the next one.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/19/2026, 6:11 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - It literally takes three years to make a film of this scale.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 7/19/2026, 6:07 PM
[frick] yeah it is
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2026, 6:09 PM
Excellent review! I 1000% agree with everything here! This movie is like nothing I have ever experienced before. Epic only begins to describe it. It is everything anyone could want in a period film. It was just an amazing film by all measures.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/19/2026, 6:19 PM
Same score as Secret Invasion. 🔥🔥
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/19/2026, 6:40 PM
@regmovieguy - ???
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/19/2026, 6:44 PM
You're just saying this because it's woke. *am i doing this right?
Mobrex
Mobrex - 7/19/2026, 6:46 PM
not a fan, it was no aces. solid mediocre.

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