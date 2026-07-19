Avengers: Doomsday - "Beloved Heroes Face An Existential Threat" In New Official Synopsis

We're very close to the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be released online this coming Saturday, July 25.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, five months before the massive MCU event film arrives in theaters, though they will only be made available for Infinity Vision theaters. We might just get a poster or maybe even some new footage, but for now, Marvel Studios has released an updated synopsis teasing the massive "existential threat" posed to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday's current runtime is 165 minutes (two hours and 45 minutes). This could change, but with tickets available this far in advance, the runtime could only be altered "by a small margin."

At 165 minutes, Doomsday would be longer than 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes), but shorter than 2019’s Endgame (181 minutes).

You can check out a rumored description of the trailer below.

"The trailer begins with a shot of Doom on a throne in Latveria. Doom walks through his castle, and they show a huge painting depicting his wife and son. Thor arrives with the Fantastic Four to meet the New Avengers. There is a shot of them flying their ship into their tower. The teams get acquainted. Steve meets Thor, and he summons the hammer to himself and proves that it's him, because Thor doesn't believe him. Thor says, "That's impossible." Steve meets Yelena and tells her that Natasha was family to him, which means she is his family too.

In a fight between Yelena and Yelena, Mystique's transformation is shown. A shot in the Baxter Building with the X-Men. A shot of Reed Richards talking to Doom; Reed is practically yelling at him, saying, "Answer me." A shot of Loki in his TVA suit in Steve's house from the first teaser.

The main scene of the trailer is the battle between Thor and Doctor Doom, where Thor throws Stormbreaker at Doom, and he easily stops it with a single movement of his hand. The trailer ends with a shot where Doom is controlling the Sentinels. Doom's final line: "One day you will forgive me."

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.