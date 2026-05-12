Carrie Leaked First Look Reveals Summer H. Howell As The Troubled Telekinetic Teen

Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) is set to re-team with Stephen King for a new small-screen adaptation of the legendary author's first novel, Carrie.

Summer H. Howell (Hunter Hunter, Curse of Chucky) will play the title role of Carrie White, and a first look at the telekinetic teenager has now found its way online.

We're not certain where this image originated, but Amazon MGM shared updates on its film and TV slate last night, so it appears to have leaked online following the Upfront presentation.

The series will also star Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie’s religious fanatic mother, Margaret White, Alison Thornton (Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Siena Agudong (Sidelined: The QB and Me) as Sue Snell, Amber Midthunder (FX’s Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (AppleTV+’s The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Joel Oulette (Sullivan’s Crossing) as Tommy, and Matthew Lillard (Scream) as Principal Grayle.

🩸Summer H. Howell as “Carrie White” in Mike Flanagan’s 'CARRIE' supernatural horror television series for Amazon Prime Video! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Ok6bCu2xOw — ᗷᗩᖇᗷIEᗷOY ✁ (@slashersxo) May 12, 2026

The synopsis for this new adaptation reads: "A bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White (Howell), who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

Flanagan and King developed the supernatural coming-of-rage tale as an eight-episode series for Amazon, with Flanagan on board as showrunner and exec producer.

Brian De Palma's 1976 take on the book is widely viewed as one of the better King adaptations, with Sissy Spacek delivering a terrifying and tragic turn as the title character, who begins to manifest destructive telekinetic abilities after being relentlessly bullied by her classmates and tormented by her domineering religious fanatic mother. John Travolta, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley and William Katt also starred.

The movie's climactic bloodbath is often hailed as one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history.

2002 sequel, The Rage: Carrie 2, was not well-received, and the less said about the 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore, the better.

Flanagan previously helmed King's The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, and Gerald’s Game. He is also developing a new version of The Mist.

Any interest in yet another adaptation of Carrie... even with Flanagan involved? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below. You can also check out the trailer and synopsis for De Palma's movie.

"In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from classmates at school and abuse from her fanatically pious mother (Piper Laurie) at home. When strange occurrences start happening around Carrie, she begins to suspect that she has supernatural powers. Invited to the prom by the empathetic Tommy Ross (William Katt), Carrie tries to let her guard down, but things eventually take a dark and violent turn."