HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: Check Out A Clip From The Live-Action Remake's Hilarious Gag Reel (Exclusive)

While the breathtaking re-imagined live-action epic continues to capture the hearts of audiences in theaters (with $589 million at the worldwide box office to date), How to Train Your Dragon is now available on Digital platforms and arrives on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on August 12, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Take a ride behind the scenes with more than 75 minutes of bonus content, including deleted scenes, a gag reel and making of vignettes that dive deeper into the cutting-edge visual effects, elaborate character transformations, and iconic story that bring the Isle of Berk, the dragons and Vikings to life with jaw-dropping realism, and much more.

Today, we have an exclusive clip from How to Train Your Dragon's hilarious gag reel, featuring appearances from stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, and more.

It's apparent that filmmaker Dean DeBlois had a blast working with his cast on this reimagining of the 2010 animated classic from DreamWorks, and the result was a movie that earned a big thumbs up from HTTYD fans when it first swooped into theaters earlier this summer.

You can check out How to Train Your Dragon's gag reel in the video below.

Here's a full list of How to Train Your Dragon's special features:

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois

Gag Reel

Love and Legacy: Making How to Train Your Dragon – Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium.

Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium. Building Berk – Walk onto the set of How to Train Your Dragon and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk.

Walk onto the set of How to Train Your Dragon and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk. Dreaming Up the Dragons – A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen.

A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen. Fit for a Viking – Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film.

Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film. Forbidden Friendship with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes. Test Drive with Introduction by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene.

Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene. Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe – Explore How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.

Explore How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony. Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Dean DeBlois

How to Train Your Dragon comes to life like never before. Oscar® nominee Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind the acclaimed franchise, turns his beloved animated film into a stunning live-action spectacle. On the Isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have battled for generations, but that won’t stop Hiccup (Mason Thames), the son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), from building an unlikely bond with the feared dragon, Toothless. With an ancient evil threatening their worlds, it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and their courageous companion Astrid (Nico Parker) to make the realm realize they’re stronger together, and only through friendship and bravery can they overcome the challenges of a high-flying adventure.

How to Train Your Dragon is now available on Digital platforms and arrives on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on August 12.