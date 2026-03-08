LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter All But Confirms MCU Return Ahead Of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2

Mike Colter first played Luke Cage in Netflix's Jessica Jones, and later took centre stage in two seasons of his own series. The actor also reprised the role in The Defenders, and aside from a questionable season 2 finale, which saw the Hero for Hire break bad, his take on Luke was well-received by comic book fans.

The upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again will feature Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones, but will the rest of the Defenders join them? There are rumours that Colter will return (if not in Season 2, then definitely in Season 3), and the actor has once again teased his MCU future.

Talking to Michael Rosenbaum, Colter said, "You know, Kristen and I, she's been talking about this for years, and I'm always like, 'Look, you know this, it'll happen, or it won't happen.' Because I was so, like, whatever. I'm like, you know, I'm gonna do something else."

"I do think now it's time," he continued, confirming he's had a change of heart after previously dismissing the notion of a comeback. "I think you know Daredevil's back. I've had discussions with Marvel, and I do think that it's very, very likely that I will come back at some point, but I don't know when. But I think I will."

"People are always like, 'Well, he said he didn't want to do it.' I'm like, 'Well, I wasn't really thinking about it or interested in it. I just wasn't thinking about it.' And now I'm thinking about it a little more because it's like it's been enough time, and I feel like I've done some other stuff, and I feel like I could do it again."

"Maybe there's some stuff we could do that's different from the last time," Colter added. "I'm kind of open to that now."

With us now one step closer to seeing this version of Luke Cage back on our screens, the only major characters from that Defenders-era of storytelling still absent from the MCU are Iron Fist and Elektra. The latter seems likely for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and Finn Jones getting another chance as Danny Randy would be welcomed by the majority of fans.

Back to Luke, though, and while there's something to be said about rebooting Power Man for the MCU, the comic book readers among you will know that his comic book counterpart ultimately becomes New York's Mayor after The Kingpin's defeat. That could be the "different" stuff that Colter refers to above, and would be an interesting direction for his take on the hero.

Would you like to see Colter play Luke Cage again, or should Marvel Studios put a new spin on the character? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section.