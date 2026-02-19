LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Confirms Talks With Marvel To Return For MCU Debut

Both Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) confirmed that they were in the Big Apple via their respective social media accounts when the second season of Daredevil: Born Again was filming last year, leading to speculation that the "Heroes for Hire" might be set to make their MCU debuts.

Colter would later share a more direct hint that he may be set to reprise his Netflix role by posting an image of his character to his Instagram Stories, and the actor has now left little doubt that he will be back... at some point.

"Look, I mean, here’s the thing: I have been talking to Marvel, and Jessica [Jones]’ back, and there’s a lot of story left to tell, and I just think that it’d be a shame for me not to pop back up," Colter tells The Direct.

When asked directly if he had some unfinished business with Cage, Colter responded:

"Yeah, absolutely. When I first finished filming Luke Cage, I was sort of ready to do other things and so, as an actor, I’m just looking for something that’s different, and something interesting, and something that I can just sink my teeth into, that scares me a little bit, and something that comes out of left field a little bit."

Krysten Ritter will indeed be back as Jessica Jones, so it only makes sense that the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) would enlist more of his fellow Defenders for back-up. If we had to hazard a guess, we'd say Cage might show up in the season 2 finale, setting up a much bigger S3 presence.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but the trio of Jones, Cage and Rand would serve as quite the equalizer.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but based on what we've heard, there are going to be more super-powered heroes joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."