LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter On Returning To The Yellow Shirt... Again

After Luke Cage ended during the Netflix-Disney kerfuffle, Colter downplayed the idea of ever coming back. Especially since the last episode ended on a cliffhanger, he’s been asked dozens of times on whether he’d ever come back to the small screen. Discussions, debates, and rumors flared as fans wondered if the Defenders and their gritty and street-level stories would ever be considered canon by Disney. In various interviews, Colter always stated that he simply wanted to try different roles, leaving us fans with no hope. In one case, Colter even hinted that he’d allow the character to be played by a younger actor. This would seemingly change once Disney was able to reintroduced the Man Without Fear in a Spider-Man film and eventually, his own series.

As of late, Colter has dropped cryptic hints online and even guest-appeared alongside his former Netflix mates at cons. This is what he had to say recently about returning:

“Listen, I will say this… I’ve had conversations… and I’ll leave it at that.”

He continued, “I love the fans and I love that world. And so it’s been years now. So now like, I’m doing other projects, but now I think to myself, ‘I have some unfinished business there’…. I talked to Cheo [Hodari Coker] about it, [the] showrunner. I think Daredevil’s back… Jessica’s back… we’re in a better position to see this come into fruition faster then we think. Yeah, so, we’ll see.”

From the second season of Luke Cage, the character was left with the Mariah Stokes Harlem club, signifying that he was the new don in charge, avoiding a power vacuum in the criminal underground of New York. How Disney will handle this aspect of the character would be interesting to see. It’s possible that Disney abandons this plot point in its entirety, or we could see him evolve into a different direction. Especially with Kingpin as Mayor and his appetite to eliminate the heroes. This could be the most opportune time to have Luke Cage back on the streets as a Hero for Hire!

Sweet Christmas. Do you think Power Man will maybe have a cameo in the new Born Again series? Sound off in the comments and let me know!

Luke Cage is a Netflix-Marvel television series set in Harlem that centers on Luke Cage, a man who gains superhuman strength and unbreakable skin after a failed prison experiment. Because of his abilities, he is forced to leave his quiet life and fight for his home in Harlem.