THE LAST FRONTIER Star Alfre Woodard Teases Possible Return To LUKE CAGE And CAPTAIN AMERICA Roles (Exclusive)

The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates.

Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

In addition to Clarke, the ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, and Tait Blum, with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy winner Alfre Woodard.

Earlier this week, we had the privilege of speaking with Woodard about her formidable role in the Apple TV+ series as the enigmatic Deputy Director Bradford.

Of course, we're sure that many of you will remember the screen icon best for her unforgettable work as the villainous Mariah Stokes in Netflix's Luke Cage. She's also appeared in the MCU as Captain America: Civil War's Miriam Sharpe, a character who managed to convince Iron Man to support the Sokovia Accords, just like in the comics.

When we last saw Mariah, she died painfully in Luke Cage's arms after being poisoned. With rumours swirling that Mike Colter will return as Power Man in Daredevil: Born Again, Woodard told us why she'd love to reprise her villainous Marvel role.

"I would go back in a heartbeat, but Cheo [Hodari Coker] and I were talking about, 'Oh, they hated to see Mariah go because she was so wonderfully compromised and fine with it.' I said, 'No, she's got to go,'" the actor says in the video above. "I didn't want her rehabilitated so she could stay on the show."

"No, because if I did my work well, she had to go [Laughs]. There was no rehabilitating her," Woodard continued. "Perhaps in flashbacks or something we might see her, but she is probably my favourite. It's not all the important women of history. It's Mariah."

It's more likely that we might see more of Miriam Sharpe, and The Lion King star explained how she came to join the MCU at the same time she was appearing in Luke Cage for Marvel Television.

"You know what, I would love [to return as Miriam]. People were excited when I was doing Mariah, that the universes were going to cross. The reason I was doing Captain America is because Downey Jr. is a good friend."

"He had that once scene where he meets the mother, and he said, 'You know, Tony Stark is giving up a lot to actually agree to this program of coming in cahoots with the government, so it has to happen in that scene,'" Woodard continued. "Something has to happen that allows him to do that, and he asked for me."

"I won't do the dirty details, but they hemmed and hawed, but he said 'It's Alfre' because we have a history of working together and we're also close friends. He knew we could make it happen in that one shot."

In the video above, you can hear more from Woodard on her role in The Last Frontier, including some fascinating insights into how she approached the character and why she didn't want to change anything, despite Bradford originally being written as a man.

The Last Frontier premieres October 10 on Apple TV+.