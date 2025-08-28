RUMOR: Mike Colter Set To Return As Luke Cage - But Will We See Him In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2?

RUMOR: Mike Colter Set To Return As Luke Cage - But Will We See Him In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2?

Several internet scoopers are under the impression that Mike Colter will return as Luke Cage at some point, and it's looking more likely that we will see Power Man in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Luke Cage

Both Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) confirmed that they were in the Big Apple via their respective social media accounts when the second season of Daredevil: Born Again was filming earlier this year, leading to speculation that the "Heroes for Hire" might be set to make their MCU debuts.

Colter would later share a more direct hint that he may be set to reprise his Netflix role by posting an image of his character to his Instagram Stories.

Now, scoopers Daniel Richtman and MTTSH are indicating that, yes, Colter will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Luke Cage - but we don't know for sure if he will show up in season 2 of Born Again (a third season is in the early planning stages).

We do know that Krysten Ritter will be back as Jessica Jones, so it only makes sense that the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) would enlist more of his fellow Defenders for back-up.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but the trio of Jones, Cage and Rand would serve as quite the equalizer.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but based on what we've heard, there are going to be more super-powered heroes joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

Here's what Colter had to say about his potential return as Power Man during an interview with Collider earlier this year.

"I still have hopes for it. I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 BTS Photos Seemingly Confirm Return To Potentially Spoilery Location
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 BTS Photos Seemingly Confirm Return To Potentially Spoilery Location
LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Appears To Have Changed His Mind About A Possible Marvel Return
Recommended For You:

LUKE CAGE Star Mike Colter Appears To Have Changed His Mind About A Possible Marvel Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Laridian
Laridian - 8/28/2025, 10:33 AM
I'd be good with that, but can we PLEASE recast Danny Rand?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/28/2025, 10:36 AM
Would've been more than OK with a recast of Luke cage
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 8/28/2025, 10:40 AM
They need as many street level heroes as they can get for the storyline in Daredevil - especially if they can't get Spider-Man.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/28/2025, 10:47 AM
Recast Luke Cage, recast Daredevil, recast Punisher, recast everyone

Reboot the MCU and DCU
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 8/28/2025, 11:13 AM
@WalletsClosed - they need to reboot this website, as the haters are no longer compelling nor intelligent.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 10:57 AM
Yes please if true!!.

I know some didn’t click with him but I liked his performance & version of Luke Cage who was a stoic, reserved , caring , principled and intelligent person who still had his internal struggles such as anger or issues with his dad etc.

User Comment Image

It will be interesting how he balances this since he was recently cast as a lead in a new show from the creators of “Evil” which was his previous one but that may or may not even go to series so we’ll see.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/28/2025, 11:02 AM

I'm good with Colter returning as Cage. He is a good actor, and he is just right for the part.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 8/28/2025, 11:08 AM
@DocSpock - Colter has charisma and a great screen presence. I didn’t like the show, thought it was corny asf but nonetheless I thought he was good in the titular role. Great if he returns but I hope if he does they will give him better material to work with.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 8/28/2025, 11:17 AM
Mike Colter has the look of Luke Cage, but he never sounded like Luke Cage. He sounded like a theatre actor delivering lines, NOT like someone from Harlem. other than that, I liked him as Luke Cage.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder