RUMOR: Mike Colter Set To Return As Luke Cage - But Will We See Him In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2?

Both Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) confirmed that they were in the Big Apple via their respective social media accounts when the second season of Daredevil: Born Again was filming earlier this year, leading to speculation that the "Heroes for Hire" might be set to make their MCU debuts.

Colter would later share a more direct hint that he may be set to reprise his Netflix role by posting an image of his character to his Instagram Stories.

Now, scoopers Daniel Richtman and MTTSH are indicating that, yes, Colter will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Luke Cage - but we don't know for sure if he will show up in season 2 of Born Again (a third season is in the early planning stages).

We do know that Krysten Ritter will be back as Jessica Jones, so it only makes sense that the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) would enlist more of his fellow Defenders for back-up.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but the trio of Jones, Cage and Rand would serve as quite the equalizer.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but based on what we've heard, there are going to be more super-powered heroes joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

Here's what Colter had to say about his potential return as Power Man during an interview with Collider earlier this year.

"I still have hopes for it. I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

Check it!!! Mike Colter and Charlie Cox pictured together yesterday at @DesMoinesCon from Via: @MikeColte Ig#DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 hits Disney+ March 2026! pic.twitter.com/UYIdHcgbX9 — Mullti-Fandom Hype (@MulltiFanHype) June 3, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.