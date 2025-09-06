A DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Showdown Between LUKE CAGE And Kingpin? Here's What Mike Colter Has To Say

Mike Colter and Vincent D'Onofrio were recently at Ottawa Comiccon and had a rather interesting interview about Luke Cage appearing in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 06, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil: Rebirth

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter was a recent guest at Ottawa Comiccon alongside Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio, and a rather interesting interview with the pair seemed to find Colter slipping back and forth between making theoretical and definitive statements when the discussion centered around Colter's bulletproof hero returning to the MCU.

 "I'd be as happy as the fans, and that's pretty happy. If the fans are happy, then I'm happy," said Colter on a potential return.

The conversation then took a turn when Colter was asked about how he would approach filming a scene with D'Onofrio.

"We haven't had a scene...The thing about it is-  this is Vincent," says Colter, pointing to D'Onofrio. "But when Vincent comes on set, he's going to be the character, and then it's going to be weird, because it's not him anymore, he goes somewhere else and then it's going to be scary. So I'm kind of interested in seeing him in character, being across from him, because he's going to be a different person... I'm probably going to be intimidated, just like everyone else. It's like, 'Oh, shit, I'm doing a scene with Vincent today."

While certainly not outright confirmation, it's important to note that Colter's return has been a longstanding rumor for Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Krysten Ritter's reprisal as Jessica Jones has already confirmed.

With Mayor Fisk declaring martial law on all costumed and superpowered vigilantes, perhaps all of the Defenders will be caught in the crossfire? 

Last year, Colter expressed great interest in returning as Luke Cage, stating, "I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it. And I'm happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don't have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I'm not holding anything back."

The Luke Cage Netflix series ended on a somewhat massive cliffhanger, with Cage seemingly headed down a morally ambiguous path. With Alfre Woodard's Mariah Dillard meeting her demise, Cage was given control of Harlem's Paradise and seemingly most of Harlem's criminal enterprise. 

Cage steps into this role, adopting a new belief that he can best control crime in Harlem by ruling it as its de facto mafia boss.  If Colter's Cage does return, it will be interesting to see if this story beat is picked up or ignored.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is speculated to premiere next Spring on Disney+.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2025, 7:19 PM

I would love this. Both men are excellent in these roles.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2025, 8:32 PM
I would love to see both Luke & Fisk square off , I think Colter would be able to handle his own against D’Onofrio due to his sheer charisma imo…

Anyway , I doubt we get the Mayor Cage arc atleast anytime soon (that is depending if he’s even back or not) but it would be fun to see down the road though I don’t see Kingpin being in that position post BA S2.

User Comment Image

