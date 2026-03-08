Marvel Star Teases Surprise MCU Return In THE PUNISHER SPECIAL PRESENTATION

Marvel Star Teases Surprise MCU Return In THE PUNISHER SPECIAL PRESENTATION

The Punisher Special Presentation arrives on Disney+ later this year, and another familiar face from the MCU's past on Netflix may be hinting at their return in the upcoming spin-off.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 08, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

The Punisher Special Presentation is expected to hit streaming before Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters this July. Shooting wrapped on the Daredevil: Born Again follow-up last year, but as with most Disney+ titles, it's not really getting much advance promotion.

Hopefully, there's something in the Man Without Fear's second season that tees up the Special. Of course, we've heard conflicting reports about whether Jon Bernthal will make an appearance there after last being seen breaking out of The Kingpin's makeshift prison (at the very least, we're hoping for a post-credits scene).

Very little is known about Marvel Television's plans for Frank Castle in the Special, but set photos have pointed to The Punisher taking on Ma Gnucci's crime family.

Now, fans are convinced that a familiar face from Frank's past will return after a recent social media post. Amber Rose Revah played Agent Dinah Madani, a CIA agent and former Homeland Security agent, in 26 episodes of The Punisher.

Is she hinting at her MCU return? It certainly seems that way, and The Punisher Special Presentation seems a likely place for a comeback...

As a reminder, Madani investigated a conspiracy tied to the deal of Frank Castle's family. She was shot in the head by Billy Russo, but survived her injury, and later became obsessed with making him pay for what he'd done. 

The last time we saw her, she'd left Homeland Security and joined the CIA so that she could continue her work protecting the country. Frank could always do with another ally, though Madani may have since signed up with the Department of Damage Control.

In related news, ComicBook spoke with The Punisher Season 2 star Georgia Whigham, who played Amy in the show. Asked if she feels that there's still more story to tell with the young woman whom Frank set out to protect, the Ted star replied, "Oh my God. If she had a place in that world. I don’t know where it would be specifically. She was such a fighter. Amy was so inherently scrappy and clever."

"There is a spot for her in the superhero zeitgeist, but I don’t know what it would be specifically," she continued. "There’s a scene that got cut. You probably don’t remember, but I wanted to be a deep-sea diver. They cut a scene of me diving for a gold bar at a swim school. There’s also this side of, 'You know what? I am done with that life. I am going to go dive.' I don’t know why they cut it."

The Punisher Special Presentation is eyeing a Summer 2026 premiere on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
UPDATE: THE PUNISHER Special Presentation's Title Harkens Back To The Infinity Saga
Related:

UPDATE: THE PUNISHER Special Presentation's Title Harkens Back To The Infinity Saga
PUNISHER #1 Marvel Television Variant Cover Reveals Frank Castle's New MCU Logo Ahead Of Special Presentation
Recommended For You:

PUNISHER #1 Marvel Television Variant Cover Reveals Frank Castle's New MCU Logo Ahead Of Special Presentation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder