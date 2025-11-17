THE PUNISHER And JUSTICE LEAGUE Animated Series Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries… On The Exact Same Day

Given how saturated the superhero market is, truly memorable adaptations are arguably rarer than they were just a few years prior. This isn't necessarily due to the quality of newer projects, of course. It mainly has to do with the sheer volume of superhero content being delivered on a yearly basis. The more memorable projects are now becoming older, reaching anniversaries that may be hard to fathom for people who experienced them when they first released.

Case in point, two major superhero TV shows from Marvel and DC are celebrating major anniversary milestones. And in a funny twist of fate, they're doing so on the exact same day. They are The Punisher and the Justice League animated series. Both shows debuted on November 17. The Punisher, Netflix's Daredevil spinoff, is celebrating its eight-year anniversary, having released on November 17, 2017. The Justice League animated series is turning 24 years old, having come out November 17, 2001.

Both projects were significant stepping stones for the comic book genre, with Justice League arguably being the most influential of the two. A continuation of Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League officially burst open the DC Universe on television (famously known as the DCAU), and led to the seminal Justice League Unlimited. For many, the show—developed by Bruce Timm—served as an introduction to the wonderful world of DC, and went on to provide long-time inspiration for future characterizations of the company's biggest superheroes.

The popularity of the DCAU was such, that years after its end, it received a continuation in the form of the 2019 animated feature Justice League vs. the Fatal Five. The film featured the return of Kevin Conroe as Batman, George Newbern as Superman and Susan Eisenberg as Wonder Woman.

The Punisher, on the other hand, served as an adaptation of Frank Castle many had been clamoring for. Though the antihero had received big-screen adaptations before (with the most popular being Thomas Jane's 2004 The Punisher), fans had longed for a more ruthless and visceral representation of his world. Actor Jon Bernthal debuted as Frank Castle in Daredevil Season 2 in 2016, and instantly became a fan-favorite. Thus, just a year later, Castle was given his very own series, created by Steve Lightfoot (Behind Her Eyes, Shantaram).

The show enjoyed a positive reception, but most importantly, cemented Bernthal for many as the most memorable live-action Frank Castle. The show got a second season in 2019, after which it was canceled, alongside Netflix's other Marvel offerings. Fortunately, Marvel Studios canonized Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led to the Daredevil revival, Born Again, on Disney+. The series also brought all of Netflix's Marvel shows into the MCU fold, including The Punisher.

Now, Jon Bernthal's ruthless vigilante is starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland, and is getting his own Special Presentation on Disney+, expected to release in 2026.

Justice League and The Punisher had a different impact on superhero adaptations, but their immense contributions to the genre are undeniable. Though DC's celebrated animated universe has come to a close, its legacy will live on in creators who were inspired by the series, as well as on future comics and adaptations taking inspiration from its handling of the DC Universe.

The Punisher, on the other hand, seems to have a long life ahead of it, with Bernthal slowly becoming a pivotal part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you're interested in reliving these amazing projects, Justice League is streaming on HBO Max and The Punisher is available to watch on Disney+.

How do you feel about The Punisher and Justice League reaching such major milestones? Which one out of the two is your favorite adaptation? Drop your thoughts in the comments!