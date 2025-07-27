GOOD FORTUNE: Keanu Reeves Tries To Be The Best Angel He Can Be In Funny New Trailer

The official trailer for Aziz Ansari's upcoming directorial debut Good Fortune has landed online, offering an extended look at the comedy starring Ansari, Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer!

By RohanPatel - Jul 27, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

Ahead of its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September, Lionsgate has debut the full-length official trailer for Aziz Ansari's upcoming feature directorial debut Good Fortune.

The film follows a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves), who meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker named Arj (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist named Jeff (Seth Rogen). In an effort to show Arj that the life of wealth isn't all that it's cracked up to be, he swaps Arj's life with Jeff's and, as expected, chaos ensues as everything begins to unravel around them.

The film stars Keanu Reeves (John Wick; The Matrix), Seth Rogen (Superbad; This Is the End), Aziz Ansari (Parks and Recreation; Master of None), Keke Palmer (Nope; Hustlers), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve; Grey’s Anatomy), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride; Good Trouble), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune; Fences).

In addition to directing, Ansari wrote the feature. He also served as a producer alongside Anthony Katagas (12 Years a Slave; Amsterdam) and Alan Yang (Master of None; Parks and Recreation).

Good Fortune was developed after Ansari's previous project, Being Mortal, was suspended at Searchlight Pictures due to alleged inappropriate behavior by star Bill Murray on set. Pivoting to Good Fortune, Ansari cast both Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer again, with Keanu Reeves later joining the cast in a major coup to play Gabriel.

Reeves, who recently starred in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, has an exciting lineup ahead and seems eager to expand his comedy repertoire. He is set to appear in Jonah Hill's black comedy Outcome, alongside Cameron Diaz, and has just wrapped filming Ruben Östlund's satirical black comedy The Entertainment System Is Down, starring opposite Kirsten Dunst.

Soon, he’ll begin filming an untitled romantic thriller at Amazon MGM Studios, reuniting with Speed and The Lake House co-star Sandra Bullock for the first time in two decades. Following that, he’ll star in BRZRKR, with Justin Lin directing for Netflix, and of course, John Wick: Chapter 5, where we’ll finally discover how Baba Yaga survived his fate.

The date for the TIFF premiere hasn't been formally announced just yet, but the schedule is expected to become available on August 12. The 50th annual TIFF will be held from September 4-14. 

Good Fortune hits theaters on October 17!

Check out the official trailer below:

In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: Check Out A Clip From The Live-Action Remake's Hilarious Gag Reel (Exclusive)
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: Check Out A Clip From The Live-Action Remake's Hilarious Gag Reel (Exclusive)
THE ODYSSEY Set Photo Reveals New Look At Matt Damon In Full Armor As Greek Hero Odysseus
THE ODYSSEY Set Photo Reveals New Look At Matt Damon In Full Armor As Greek Hero Odysseus

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/27/2025, 7:34 PM
Oh my god Keanu Is the funiest Man ive ever seen...he probably should do stand up Man ..i swear to god he Is so funny

