"I Will Be There!": LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Teases God Loki's Status Heading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

&quot;I Will Be There!&quot;: LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Teases God Loki's Status Heading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Loki star Tom Hiddleston has talked more about returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, offering an intriguing hint about where we find the villain-turned-hero when the movie begins. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Tom Hiddleston first played the God of Mischief in 2011's Thor, and reprised the role in Captain America: The First AvengerThe AvengersThor: The Dark WorldThor: RagnarokAvengers: Infinity WarAvengers, EndgameWhat If...?, and eventually his own Disney+ TV series, Loki.

It's been one heck of a ride for the British actor, and despite repeatedly hinting that it ended with Loki's season 2 finale, Hiddleston was among the actors confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The God of Mischief is now "God Loki," and arguably the most powerful being in the entire MCU, as he powers the newly recreated Multiverse. 

We'd imagine that will make him a major player in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, with Kang the Conqueror off the table, it's hard to say how his story will fit into whatever the Russo Brothers have planned for Doctor Doom. After all, a huge part of Loki was devoted to setting up Kang and his Variants as the Multiverse's most terrifying threat.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss The Life of Chuck, Hiddleston was asked by the host about Loki "holding all the timelines in the Multiverse." He responded, "Still is...I mean, we haven't seen him do anything different."

"See, this is where I run out of rope, Jimmy. We always do this dance, you and me. I can exclusively tell you...I will be there," Hiddleston continued. "There was the big thing they released of all the names on the back of the chairs, I didn't know, I was like, 'Oh I guess I'm in the movie.' In fairness, I did know I was in the movie. But I am so used to not knowing 'I'm in the movie.'"

Doom is bound to take a vested interest in Loki, given that he's keeping the Multiverse alive. If all those realities are dying, though, then the Latverian dictator may want to take the Asgardian's abilities and use them so he can make a new reality—"Battleworld"—in his image.

You can hear more from Hiddleston in the player below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/5/2025, 6:16 AM
I really hope it's Loki that brings together the Avengers to fight against Doom. Would be a nice mirror to Avengers, where they were brought together to fight Loki
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 6:29 AM
@bkmeijer1 - that would be really cool

Either that or he’s the Macguffin that Doom is after and everyone else he trying to save unknowingly….

Just imagine the reaction Sam , Hulk or Thor may have when they find out Loki is holding the multiverse together
Latverian
Latverian - 6/5/2025, 6:37 AM
Could very well see him being used by Doom as that story's Molecule Man.

