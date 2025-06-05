AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Tom Hiddleston Talks Doctor Doom And Whether He's Happy With Plans For Loki

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Tom Hiddleston Talks Doctor Doom And Whether He's Happy With Plans For Loki

Tom Hiddleston has revealed whether he knew he'd return for Avengers: Doomsday while promoting Loki season 2, comments on Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom, and his own role in the upcoming movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The Loki TV series did much of the heavy lifting when it came to setting up Marvel Studios' plans for the Multiverse Saga. As well as giving the Multiverse an origin, it established Kang the Conqueror as a terrifying new threat capable of destroying everything.

Jonathan Majors' firing forced the studio to pivot, and Kang has been swapped out for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. It remains to be seen how that will be explained or whether the change diminishes Loki's sacrifice as the "battery" now powering every timeline in the Multiverse. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Tom Hiddleston was asked whether he always knew that the plan was for Loki to return in Avengers: Doomsday (you'll recall that he repeatedly suggested season 2 might be his MCU farewell while promoting the show). 

"I didn't know that, so I was sincere in my conviction that I thought it was the end [Laughs]. I wasn't lying to you, I promise," the actor confirmed. "I didn't know then what the plan was. I'm trying to think how long I've known...it's very exciting."

Hiddleston was pushed on whether he's happy with what's in store for Loki as the villain-turned-hero's journey continues, and after a pause, replied, "[Laughs] Yes. I do know some things. It’s an extraordinary privilege to still be on the team, and there are more stories to tell. I feel like the character has grown as I’ve grown. It’s genuinely an honour to still be in the squad."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars underwent full rewrites, so we won't simply see Doctor Doom take Kang's place. Whereas Kang likely wanted a Multiversal War, Victor will probably be looking to "save" the Multiverse by creating Battleworld...which he'll rule over, of course. 

Discussing the Iron Man star's return as Doom, Hiddleston said, "It is remarkable. Absolutely extraordinary. I didn't know that until the rest of the world knew that. That was something completely under wraps until it wasn't. I texted Kevin Feige with exclamation marks and then thought I'd better qualify that. I said, 'RDJ?!'"

"Robert is synonymous with the MCU. He's at the centre of it," he continued. "It must be very thrilling to come back and play with some different colours."

The biggest disappointment for fans will be if Avengers: Doomsday kills Loki, simply to establish what a powerful threat Doom is. A far better option might be for the God of Mischief to take on the role Molecule Man played in Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars comic book series. 

You can hear more from Hiddleston in the player below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

I Will Be There!: LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Teases God Loki's Status Heading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

"I Will Be There!": LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Teases God Loki's Status Heading Into AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Letitia Wright Says She'll Have More To Do In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Comments On Two Black Panthers Rumor
Recommended For You:

Letitia Wright Says She'll Have "More To Do" In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Comments On Two Black Panthers Rumor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/5/2025, 3:19 PM
User Comment Image

FURST.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/5/2025, 3:23 PM
@Lisa89 -

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/5/2025, 3:26 PM
@Goldboink - He looks so sad. 😞🤣
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/5/2025, 3:20 PM
Gotta admit, I wasn't a big fan of the character at first, but his character has been pretty good.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2025, 3:35 PM
Loki is the heart of the Multiverse Saga in my opinion. He thought he was doing something right and making the sacrifice but in the end that will be a major consequence.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/5/2025, 3:39 PM
I love Tom he’s been loyal to the series for 15 years now, I honestly didn’t care for Loki at all until he played him
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2025, 3:45 PM
Wonder how they handle Loki's Return For Thor. Did not like how the Russo's handled the Star Lord/Gamora thing in Endgame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 3:53 PM
@BlackStar25 - will be interesting , hope it’s emotional

I know the Star Lord & Gamoea thing in EG was brief and played for a laugh moreso but felt moreso like setup for the future which we got in Vol 3 which handled it better imo.

This would have to be more definitive if this is the end for these characters…

I could se both of them going down fighting side by side in a blaze of glory
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 3:49 PM
I don’t think the unfortunate pivot from Kang to Doom diminishes Loki’s sacrifice because there was still a threat to the Multiverse at that point that he helped “fix” at the expense of himself but now there is a new one that he’s at the center of so that’s my perspective on that.

Anyway , I really liked @bkmeijer1’s suggestion on here about Loki realizing Doom as a threat the multiverse and helping if not form but atleast bridge the 2 Avengers teams we have now together as a nice mirror to the OG Avengers forming to fight him..

However I think it’s more likely that he could more or less be the Macguffin of the piece where Doom is after him so he can have power over the multiverse while the others try to stop him from doing so.

I just hope they don’t mess with the “ending” he got in LOKI S2 because it was beautiful imo and kinda perfect since he got burners with glorious purpose but just not the way he ever expected but if Hiddleston is happy with their plans for the character then that’s all I need to know they will likely do him justice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 3:54 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine
@KingPatel

First look at “Butterfly” , it’s based on the comic of the same name.

https://deadline.com/2025/06/daniel-dae-kim-butterfly-premiere-date-trailer-1236424959/

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder