Jonathan Majors Addresses Kang Return Rumors And Reveals Whether Kevin Feige Responded To His Letter

By now, we're sure you're all familiar with what led to Jonathan Majors' MCU departure. The actor had been in line to be the franchise's new big bad as Kang the Conqueror and his many Variants, but Marvel Studios pulled the plug on those plans right as the "Guilty" verdict came in.

The Multiverse Saga's focus has since pivoted to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, but rumours persist that there are plans to wrap up Kang's story in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

There's even been some chatter about Majors reprising the role and, during a recent interview, the actor was asked about Downey and Jeremy Renner being given second chances by Marvel after their respective controversies (the former had a history of drug abuse issues before being cast as Iron Man and the latter was accused of death threats by his ex-wife).

"Yeah, I mean, you play the hand you're dealt. It's not over until it's over," he said before being asked about the return rumours. "Man, here's the thing about Marvel. You don't know until you know."

"I will say this, though: of all the characters I've played, Kang carries a certain novelty and challenge for an actor that I would I love to play again," Majors continued. "When I hear people talking about it...as long as the streets are talking, as long as the fans are talking, there's hope."

The Magazine Dreams star once again shared his love for Kang and acknowledged that it's down to Disney to decide whether he gets to play the time-travelling villain again.

"When I was invited to the Marvel Universe to play, of all characters, Kang, I loved it. I miss it. I want to do it again," Majors said. "The role is incredible and is unique from any other role I've played because of the lexicon of characters that he gets to play. I absolutely want to do it again and, if there's a way, I'd love to do it again. That's in the hands of the Disney corporation."

In another recent interview, Majors revealed he wrote a letter to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shortly after being fired. Now, he's confirmed that the executive didn't respond.

"I don't know how it was received. I've got his info, I know it's him, and I sent it to him. I'm sure he was in a tough position when I sent it to him. It was long after a lot of this stuff," he explained. "I love that man. I've got nothing but love for Marvel. I didn't hear back."

If Kang does return, we have to imagine the villain will either be recast or his storyline will be resolved through a hefty dose of exposition. After all, it wouldn't be that difficult for Doom to take credit for wiping out the Council of Kangs.

You can hear Majors' comments in full in the player below.