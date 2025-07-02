CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Gives Red Hulk His Mustache And Reveals The Cut Serpent Society

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Gives Red Hulk His Mustache And Reveals The Cut Serpent Society

More concept art from Captain America: Brave New World's "Art of" book reveals a Red Hulk with a beard and moustache, while we also have some shots of the superpowered Serpent Society members who were cut.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 05:07 PM EST

Reshoots completely reshaped Captain America: Brave New World, and the Serpent Society in its original form ended up on the cutting room floor.

Rosa Salazar and Seth Rollins were cast as Diamondback and Cobra, and were in the movie long enough for the former to receive her own Happy Meal toy last year. When all was said and done, the Serpent Society became Sidewinder's grounded (some might say "generic") group of mercenaries, the Serpents. 

Thanks to The Artbook Collector, we now have a new look at Cobra and Asp, along with a first look at Red Hulk's mustache and beard, neither of which made it into the movie. Rather than follow the comics by having President Thaddeus Ross' facial hair vanish when he transforms—which was largely done to hide Red Hulk's identity—it was explained that he shaved it off during his Presidential campaign.

There's also a shot of smoke coming from Red Hulk's skin, an indication perhaps that Marvel Studios considered exploring more of his fiery powers. With such limited screen time, there ultimately wasn't much room for that. 

Earlier this year, filmmaker Julius Onah said the movie's reshoots took Captain America: Brave New World from being "heightened" to "more grounded" and cited the Serpent Society removal as an example. 

"I think it gets a little deceptive in ‘a whole new character was added,’ because Serpent Society was always a part of the story, so the story function that Serpent Society serves in the film has never changed...we were deviating probably a bit too much from the grounded tone that we wanted the movie to have with how we had created Serpent Society at first."

"You know, they are people dressed like snakes in comic books, and they have snake-adjacent powers and stuff that’s really, really heightened, and you wanted an actor who could really help us lean, or gesture towards the fantastic, but without losing that sense of grounding. So it’s not like Serpent Society or the character changed. It was just, let’s really introduce a version of them that fits into the tone of the movie."

Had the Serpent Society been included in Captain America: Brave New World (and Ironheart hadn't been so significantly delayed), we'd have learned that Ezekiel Stane was responsible for giving the group their bionic enhancements. 

You can check out this latest concept art from Captain America: Brave New World below (more can be found by visiting The Artbook Collector).

image host
image host
image host

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals Terrifying And Comic-Accurate Takes On The Leader
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals Terrifying And Comic-Accurate Takes On The Leader
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Why It Wasn't Possible To Keep Red Hulk Out Of Movie's Trailers
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Why It Wasn't Possible To Keep Red Hulk Out Of Movie's Trailers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/2/2025, 5:37 PM
that movie was a huge disappointment
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/2/2025, 5:45 PM
thank goodness they remove all the cool serpent stuff and had regular guys
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/2/2025, 6:02 PM
@Superheromoviefan - and thank goodness they killed off Steve Rogers.

And thank [frick]ety [frick] they used Hulk villains instead of Cap villains. With no Hulk even!

We're so lucky.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/2/2025, 5:54 PM
I truly believe they cut everything that could've made this movie great. SMH
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 6:03 PM
Doesn’t the Robert Maverick version of Red Hulk have the moustache in the comics rather than Ross?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Regardless , I am honestly fine with clean shaven Ross & Rulk.

Also i guess the rumor of the original iteration of Serpent Society in the film having segmented tattoos that were actually augmentations was true (though i never heard the rumor of it being Zeke Stane but The Leader originally behind behind those)…

Conceptually they seem like they could have been cool but perhaps it didn’t work execution wise in regards to tone etc.

Anyway , I personally found BNW enjoyable at the least but i do hope future Sam Cap films (if we get them) are stronger!!.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/2/2025, 6:04 PM
You know, The First Avenger wasn't a great movie, but at least it was a Captain America movie and made you feel things. This first outing of Sam Wilson as Captain America is Suicide Squad levels of "quality". (Why was this even made?)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder