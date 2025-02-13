CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Review: "Anthony Mackie And Harrison Ford Electrify The Screen"

We're weighing in with our take on Captain America: Brave New World and, while there's no denying this movie's glaring issues, it's a fun ride elevated by lead stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford...

By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2025 07:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is a sequel to Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, The Incredible Hulk, and even, to a much lesser extent, Eternals. For fans who have complained about a lack of connectivity in the Multiverse Saga, there's plenty of that to be found here...for better or worse. Serving so many previous stories robs the movie of a clear identity, and the messiness of it all often overshadows an otherwise action-packed, exciting first solo adventure for the MCU's new Captain America, Sam Wilson. 

The story? It's what you've seen in the trailers. After President Ross is attacked, Sam must investigate a conspiracy that could result in another world war. There are some interesting moments along the way - despite The Leader being sorely underutilized, his dynamic with Ross is by far the most compelling subplot - but it's a relatively straightforward political thriller which culminates with a Red Hulk battle worth the price of admission alone. 

Much has been said about reshoots but they aren't as glaringly apparent as some would have you believe. If you've combed through every set photo, plot leak, and trailer, then yes, it's obvious that sweeping changes have been made (ranging from missing characters to cut storylines). The bigger issue with Captain America: Brave New World is how choppily edited it feels and the way the movie has, at times, been Frankensteined together. Filmmaker Julius Onah was clearly out of his depth here and the fact there were five screenwriters shows. Tonally, it at least feels relatively consistent and a Red Hulk eventually rampaging into the story - which, up until that point, is relatively grounded - isn't remotely jarring. Onah deserves credit for that, but something went wrong with this one and it likely started at the script stage.

The action scenes are a highlight, even if Sam not having the Super Soldier Serum robs them of the oomph Steve Rogers' clashes with his foes typically had. The aerial battles are intense, the hand-to-hand combat (mostly) impresses, and when Sam and Red Hulk finally do battle, it's Marvel Studios at its finest. Red Hulk has more screentime than we've been led to believe and it's so much fun watching an angry Hulk be unleashed on screen again. Every time Harrison Ford appears, Captain America: Brave New World soars to new heights; the legendary actor is marvellous as Ross and his scenes with Anthony Mackie are among the movie's best. Ford is the greatest addition to the MCU in a long time and delivers a captivating take on the President that only stumbles when the script doesn't give him strong enough material to work with. More time in the White House would have been no bad thing. 

It's true that Anthony Mackie cements himself as Captain America here, even if some of the messaging is repeated from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The actor had already earned his place as Cap in the Disney+ series, so dwelling so much on him not being a Super Soldier and feeling unworthy of the mantle is a tad redundant. Carl Lumbly's return as Isaiah Bradley is welcomed, though the same can't be said for Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. This movie doesn't need a second winged hero and the character, mainly here to deliver comic relief, is neither particularly interesting nor enjoyable to spend time with.

In fact, this movie would have benefited greatly from pairing Sam up either with another Avenger or someone like Isaiah or Bucky who could have enriched the story being told with a richer dynamic than a former Falcon and, uh, Falcon Jr. Xosha Roquemore and Shira Haas are largely non-factors (the latter gets a Black Widow action scene we've seen many times before) and Giancarlo Esposito sadly didn't leave us wanting more Sidewinder. 

As for Tim Blake Nelson's long-awaited return as The Leader, the actor is in top form, but only occasionally shows up as the zombie-like baddie to reel off some probabilities and taunt his foes. He's not in this movie anywhere near enough and needed considerably more screentime to leave a lasting impression. Captain America: Brave New World had the chance to set Samuel Sterns up as a major player in the MCU but largely squanders him.

So, yes, this movie is flawed. However, it's never downright awful and certainly not the disaster some would have you believe. Still leaps and bounds ahead of comic book movies from other studios, Captain America: Brave New World is an enjoyable action flick with a simple enough story and some genuinely delightful action scenes. Sam is an awesome character and a blast to spend time with. While his first movie feels more like an extended episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on occasion, when it's good, it's really good. Had the costumes, sets, and story been a little more cinematic (the lines between film and TV have blurred a little too much, something that was also evident in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels), it would have made the world of difference. As it stands, Cap and Red Hulk make this one worthy of the cinematic experience. 

Does CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
Does CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
Is CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Rotten Score On Rotten Tomatoes That Big Of A Deal?
Is CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Rotten Score On Rotten Tomatoes That Big Of A Deal?

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 7:38 AM
Who's this "we"? is this "we" in the room with us?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/13/2025, 7:43 AM
youra artciles really mean a lot to people all around the world and help info people of the things and stuff
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/13/2025, 7:45 AM
On a scale from Quantumania to The Marvels, how rough is it?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/13/2025, 7:49 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - It's better than them both. Not soulless like Quantumania and at least tonally consistent, unlike The Marvels. The best way to describe it would be as a TV movie, though there are some great cinematic moments.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:31 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - for me d&w is the worst followed by the marvels, quantumania, tlat, black widow then this.

So its not the worst
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/13/2025, 8:38 AM
@JoshWilding - I can live with that
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/13/2025, 7:46 AM

Okay. So it's pretty good with awesome Red Hulk fight scenes. I think I will probably like it.

The big question is: Is this movie compelling for the general audience? If it pulls in 750+ million, we'll have to call that a win. If it comes in at 400-500 million and the studio loses 200+ million $, then the MCU has a very serious problem.

I don't smell a lot of people going in for repeat theater views on this one.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/13/2025, 8:20 AM
@DocSpock - this wont make 750
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:32 AM
@DocSpock - ive seen it and it is passable but not worth a 2nd viewing imo.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/13/2025, 8:38 AM
@vectorsigma -

My next-door neighbor, who is a HUGE MCU fan like me, kinda said the same thing. He said the Rulk/Cap fight scenes were awesome, but the rest was sometimes boring and too much like the crappy F&WS.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:56 AM
@DocSpock - yep, red hulk fight scenes are great but short, some bad backgrounding aside. Shouldve made it a surprise and not a marketing focus

I dont think it is boring but the execution was weak that it felt like a tv movie at times. The geopoliyics is interesting but needed some fleshing out
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/13/2025, 7:51 AM
It must be really bad if Josh gave it 1 star worse rating than The Marvels and half a star worse rating than Quantumania.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:33 AM
@NickScryer - those are worse than this. Shill josh doesnt have any credibility to be relied on.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/13/2025, 7:53 AM
How do you follow “The reshoots aren’t as glaringly obvious as some would have you believe” with “how choppily edited it feels” and it is “Frankensteined together”.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/13/2025, 7:54 AM
Sounds like marvel need some better writers 😬

I knew cap wouldn't be the issue with this film 🫡🇺🇸

I just hope they stick the landing with F4 otherwise I think I'm all tapped out on cbms 😮‍💨
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:33 AM
@BraveNewClunge - superman will be your cure man
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/13/2025, 8:04 AM
Sounds like bland yogurt
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/13/2025, 8:55 AM
@vectorsigma - nah man that film looks like arsecheeks to me 🍑 ain't no way I'm gonna be happy with a downgrade 😮‍💨

I hope you like it though.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:57 AM
@BraveNewClunge - ok, at least we have a non cbm in MI!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/13/2025, 8:07 AM
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2025, 8:11 AM
i've read alot of articles/reviews saying the movie isnt necessary, its a repeat of FaTWS, most of the characters are useless or wasted or not given enough screen time and the plot is pointless... with that said... i'll still go see it
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:36 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - it is necessary in a sense to introduce adamantium and red hulk.

There are a couple of underwritten characters but the plot is not pointless. The execution is to blame with all the rewriting and reshoots.

And im imagining how better this couldve been if they made red hulk a secrer insteas of revealing it right away
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 8:14 AM
Good review Josh!!.

It’s interesting you say some of the messaging of FaTWS In Sam’s arc feels repeated here because you felt he had already earned his place as Cap but that’s obviously not true for others , some of which have stated in reviews that they weren’t sold on him til this movie so I guess that’s case by case.

However not sure what you mean by saying you hoped certain elements were more cinematic?.

To me the lines between movies & tv (especially in streaming shows & cable programs like HBO) have been blurred for awhile now so the term “cinematic” feels outdated nowadays.

Anyway even with the mixed reception so far , I’m looking forward to seeing this on Saturday!!.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/13/2025, 8:29 AM
@TheVisionary25 - For me, Steve Rogers is still a far more interesting character but there are some phenomenal moments between Sam and Ross in this movie that made me think, "Yeah, this guy IS Cap."

In terms of the cinematic thing, the costumes and sets felt a little cheap at times to me.

I'm sure you'll have a good time with it on Saturday. It's a fun movie and the Red Hulk battle...holy shit, so cool.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 8:30 AM
@JoshWilding - ahhh ok , thanks for the reply

I hope so!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/13/2025, 8:15 AM
"Much has been said about reshoots but they aren't as glaringly obvious as some would have you believe. If you've combed through every set photo, plot leak, and trailer, then yes, it's obvious that sweeping changes have been made (ranging from missing characters to cut storylines)."

So not glaringly obvious, but still obvious?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/13/2025, 8:20 AM
@TheFinestSmack - "journalism" at its finest.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/13/2025, 8:19 AM
A 90-pound little girl beating down grown men. It's just so ridiculous anymore I can't even look at it.
mgeoff88
mgeoff88 - 2/13/2025, 8:20 AM
"Still leaps and bounds ahead of comic book movies from other studios."

That's not the endorsement you think it is. The Sony Marvel movies are trash, and the last DC movie was Aquaman 2, which came out in 2023. That just comes off as a desperate way to sell the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 8:25 AM
@mgeoff88 - if this is a 3 star film in his eyes then he must have really hated the others lol
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/13/2025, 8:22 AM
Sorry but I think people are getting tired of the same roller coaster ride.

Right guys?
Right?

Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/13/2025, 8:34 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 8:29 AM
I did read the positive reviews say it feels like a Tom Clancy film but with Superheroes for the most part…

I think even the director said he was inspired by the likes of Clear & Present Danger so it’s cool atleast that while TWS was inspired by political/conspiracy thrillers from the 70’s , this is moreso 90’s.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/13/2025, 8:31 AM

@Ryguy88 -

I don't think so either. I'm guessing 550 million or so. The comments about them continuing the social message mush from F&WS really concern me. That worn out sh!t will turn off a lot of viewers.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/13/2025, 8:38 AM
If Josh is implying that Giancarlo was wasted as Sidewinder, they must have REALLY dropped the ball on his scenes. Unforgiveable to waste one of today's best villain actors in the MCU.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/13/2025, 8:41 AM
It's so unfortunate to see Marvel Studios go from putting out some of the best work in the genre to this regular output of mediocrity.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:46 AM
Didnt read the shill review

I got really inaulted with d&w that this is very passable for me. Minor apoilers ahead

The strenghts:

- Ford really shining on this at his ge
- isaiah too, his "my suit" scene, even short was effective for me
- didnt rely on humor and nostalgia and cameos
- plot has something to tell in the geopolitics in the mcu

Weakness:

- good plot on geopilitics but weak execution. You will notice how fast everything escalated. Obvious the rewrites caused these
- underwrittem.characters - wasted esposito
- practical action scenes cant comparw to catws, they shluldve gotten that team back
- a beat by beat copy of catws starting with the mcguffin

Overall it is passable for me. Not great but better than d&w which i really cringed at
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/13/2025, 8:48 AM
@vectorsigma - also, wpuldve served the film better if they made red hulk a surprise. I think that was the original plan but they got desperate and used it right away in the marketing from the start
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/13/2025, 8:58 AM
This 3 star would be a 60% and marked fresh on RT lmao. I don't reward mediocre huge tent pole movies. Now if this was an indie movie that was trying to actually say something, that'd be different

