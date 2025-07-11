WBD Boss David Zaslav Pulled Plug On Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black SUPERMAN Movie For Being "Too Woke"

According to a new report, executive David Zaslav decided to scrap plans for a Superman movie with a Black lead after deeming the concept "too woke." Should we be worried about his influence over the DCU?

By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: The Wall Street Journal

Talks of a Superman movie with a Black lead persisted for years. Michael B. Jordan was attached to play the Val-Zod version of the character in an HBO Max TV series, while writer Ta-Nehisi Coates was thought to be working on a separate movie, produced by J.J. Abrams.

When Henry Cavill was sidelined as the Man of Steel after he refused to return for Shazam!, we heard the idea was for a 1930s-set tale featuring a Black Kal-El attempting to find his place on Earth at a time when America was embroiled in racism.

It sounded like a fascinating concept, but it wasn't one that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was a fan of. You'll recall that he scrapped Batgirl two-thirds of the way into production as a "tax write-off," earning him a reputation for being ruthless and not afraid to upset filmmakers or fans.

According to The Wall Street Journal, shortly after taking over the studio, he decided to pull the project on Coates and Abrams' Superman movie for being "too woke."

We're not sure what's "woke" about the story of Black Man of Tomorrow, but the word is frequently used (incorrectly) to tear down anything that isn't led by a white male. 

There are other interesting tidbits in the article. For example, Zaslav had talks with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson about fixing the DC brand; those talks fell through when Black Adam bombed, derailing the former pro wrestler's plans to build a DC Universe around himself. 

Going even further back, after Justice League crashed and burned in 2017, Warner Bros. executives met with Marvel Studios President to try and get him to work on the DC brand. Unsurprisingly, those discussions didn't lead anywhere.

"Anything I do dive in has gotta be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity," Jordan previously said of his Superman hopes. "I’m a fan of comic books, you know? I understand the fans being upset at, 'Oh no, why are doing this and why are they changing that?' I would feel the same way about certain things."

"So, just know, if I ever were to dabble in anything, it would be authentic and something that I feel like people would really support," the Black Panther and Sinners star added. 

While DC Studios runs independently of Warner Bros. Pictures, it's a little concerning to think about what type of veto power Zaslav has with any DCU projects he might similarly deem "too woke."

DC Studios Has Plans For A JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie; David Corenswet Confirms He's Contracted For SUPERMAN Sequel
DC Studios Has Plans For A JUSTICE LEAGUE Movie; David Corenswet Confirms He's Contracted For SUPERMAN Sequel

bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 12:51 PM
In the current landscape of society it wouldn't stand a chance as a feature film. I could see a series or an animated movie working. Too many bigots in this world
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/11/2025, 12:53 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/11/2025, 12:56 PM
@bobevanz - I agree. Sadly. Yeah, too many bigots.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/11/2025, 1:00 PM
@LibraMatter - User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/11/2025, 1:00 PM
@bobevanz - Like Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 1:16 PM
@bobevanz - Maybe the issue is not a black Superman, but having a Superman story about the struggles of being black in america.

If you want to do that then make a new character. That's what they did for the Watchmen series, and it worked great.

But if you want to reboot Superman and have a black actor play it, then go for it, that's way more ballsy.

Changing the character's race is one thing, changing what the character is because hollywood producers can't fathom the idea of having a minority in a lead role without playing the race card in the story is a different thing...

Same goes with Bond, put a black actor if you want, but don't write a story where white guys oppress him because of his skin color.

At this point it's not helping society and it's just creating more divisions, that's the real issue with wokeness. Just let the damn racists whine about black stormtroopers or a black Jim Gordon or Catwoman.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/11/2025, 1:22 PM
@Usernametaken - but isn’t there a black Superman in the comics? Not Kal-el? They aren’t creating a brand new character for a movie. He already exists. So what’s the problem?
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 1:27 PM
@LibraMatter - Oh yeah you're right, then no problem at all.

I'm all for it actually, same goes for the new Supergirl movie. The character being so different from Kal-El is what makes it interesting.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 1:28 PM
@LibraMatter - Maybe the problem is actually calling the project "Black Superman movie"
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/11/2025, 1:32 PM
@Usernametaken - I agree., although I don’t think the title would actually be “Black Superman”. Haha
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 1:36 PM
@LibraMatter - Lol, I'm sure it doesn't.

But maybe they should have started with getting the title right, would have been a great help to sell it to the public.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/11/2025, 2:29 PM
@bobevanz - people like seeing the classic characters portrayed on screen, and usually, the closer it sticks to the source the better recieved it is. What's bigoted about that?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/11/2025, 2:46 PM
@bobevanz - indeed Zaslav for president
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/11/2025, 2:47 PM
@mountainman - we need an update on Ta Nehishi's buck
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/11/2025, 12:52 PM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/11/2025, 12:53 PM
I like woke cooking
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2025, 2:46 PM
@dragon316 - User Comment Image
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/11/2025, 12:53 PM
Good. Coates is an ass anyways. Great writer, but an ass all the same.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/11/2025, 12:54 PM
Good. We don't need nonwhite versions of white characters and vice versa.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/11/2025, 12:54 PM
Meh
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/11/2025, 12:55 PM
It's been over a decade since anyone could use that word without sounding like a complete idiot.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/11/2025, 2:43 PM
@Lisa89 - that’s because people have changed the definition to fit a broader list of things, that, for whatever reason bothers them.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/11/2025, 2:45 PM
@WruceBayne - Yup.

User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2025, 12:55 PM
Nobody cares about this crap version anyways.

Not even sure why they announced it like a century ago.

Nobody has the balls to release a black Superman movie.

I actually wouldn't care for it. Instant flop for sure.

Nolanite out
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 7/11/2025, 12:56 PM


User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/11/2025, 2:06 PM
@TheBlueMorpho - There he is.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 12:57 PM
Zaslav:
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/11/2025, 2:44 PM
@MisterBones - Naaah, that’s Hulk Hogan, America’s hero for over 40 years.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/11/2025, 12:58 PM
It would have probably made more money than Super Shit!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/11/2025, 1:35 PM
@Forthas - Far more!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/11/2025, 2:07 PM
@Forthas - Just gonna bookmark this for next week when the box numbers are rolling out . . .
Forthas
Forthas - 7/11/2025, 2:08 PM
@Clintthahamster - Please do!
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/11/2025, 2:11 PM
@Forthas - snyderbots on suicide watch
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 12:58 PM
Well, then they should make an ICON movie instead.

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 7/11/2025, 12:59 PM
Can’t believe at one time this was going to be their next run at Superman! 🤦🏻‍♂️
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/11/2025, 12:59 PM
Sigh. I bet y'all salivate while writing these articles. Woke or not, I'm glad it's not being made. Good call. Sick of the constant race baiting.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/11/2025, 12:59 PM
Wasn't this the Abram's one that wanted a black Clark Kent, not Calvin Ellis and not for the woke / politics points but solely so JJ could have the likeness rights to the merchandise.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/11/2025, 1:00 PM
No way, Black Superman was only made for woke brownie points ? What an absolute shocker. No one could have seen that coming.
grif
grif - 7/11/2025, 1:00 PM
then he said hold my beer while i cast harry potter
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2025, 1:07 PM
@grif - lol true but that's on Rowling. I think Rowling is trying to ensure folks on the left that hate her that yes she's a staunch feminist but in no way is anti-diversity.
1 2

