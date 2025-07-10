THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Reveals Designation Of FIRST STEPS' Earth; Four New Villains Confirmed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast touched down in London today, and director Matt Shakman wasted no time in revealing that the movie takes place on Earth-828.

You'll recall that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took us to Earth-838, though we're not sure what, if any, relevance that might have.

Roughly 30 minutes of footage was also screened to those in attendance (we were lucky enough to be on hand for it), and the extended sneak peek confirmed that Puppet Master, Mad Thinker, Diablo, and Wizard all exist in the Fantastic Four's reality. One of Red Ghost's Super Apes also makes an appearance.

We're not sure how much more we can reveal beyond that, but suffice to say that The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks and feels unlike any other MCU movie.

The visuals, performances, and action are all next level, and it feels like a return to form for Marvel Studios. The trailers haven't done this one justice.

Matt Ferguson has also shared his poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it's arguably one of the best efforts yet (for a movie that's had a lot of great one-sheets thus far).

The Fantastic Four First Steps!



I had an absolute blast working on a poster for this film. It was a great chance to inject some old school vintage movie poster vibes. @cineworld will have prints available for people that book tickets! pic.twitter.com/emrEAvYyEM — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) July 10, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.