THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Reveals Designation Of FIRST STEPS' Earth; Four New Villains Confirmed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman has revealed the designation of the Earth we'll visit in the reboot, while four more villains have been confirmed for the movie. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2025 05:07 PM EST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast touched down in London today, and director Matt Shakman wasted no time in revealing that the movie takes place on Earth-828.

You'll recall that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took us to Earth-838, though we're not sure what, if any, relevance that might have.

Roughly 30 minutes of footage was also screened to those in attendance (we were lucky enough to be on hand for it), and the extended sneak peek confirmed that Puppet Master, Mad Thinker, Diablo, and Wizard all exist in the Fantastic Four's reality. One of Red Ghost's Super Apes also makes an appearance. 

We're not sure how much more we can reveal beyond that, but suffice to say that The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks and feels unlike any other MCU movie. 

The visuals, performances, and action are all next level, and it feels like a return to form for Marvel Studios. The trailers haven't done this one justice.

Matt Ferguson has also shared his poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it's arguably one of the best efforts yet (for a movie that's had a lot of great one-sheets thus far). 

image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2025, 5:43 PM
So John Malkovich Bad guys didnt work Out but four other Lesser Bad guys did ...seems to me that Malkovich Walked out
lvcl
lvcl - 7/10/2025, 5:56 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Time on screen for each villain: 30 seconds
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2025, 6:15 PM
@lvcl - i betting 30 secs for the combined...propbably part of a shitty montage scene showing US all Those amazing adventures they already had but the budget wont allow to show us
Latverian
Latverian - 7/10/2025, 5:45 PM
The off-white, the font, the strokes...

I. NEED. That. Poster.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/10/2025, 5:48 PM
So Earth 828.

It's a shame that Disney/Marvel screwed up in Multiverse of Mediocrity.

Their FeigeDiverse made the MCU earth Earth 616...which it isn't.

It was supposed to be Earth 99999.

Earth 616 is the COMIC BOOK earth. All of the stories (Civil War, World War Hulk, etc.) happened on 616.

If they wanted to be awesome they could have gone to Earth 616 in MoM and run across some of the classic, comic book accurate heroes.
Or they could have even made Earth 616 an ANIMATED universe with some amazing homages to Ditko, etc. and interact with that animated universe for a scene or two.

That would have been AMAZING.....alas...like everything else they do because they lack originality and creativity.....the co-opted Earth 616 for the MSheU-Diverse


Such a shame.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 7/10/2025, 5:49 PM
It's gonna suck. Looks boring af.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/10/2025, 6:27 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - lol, ok. Your comment suggests you’re either a prepubescent twerp who says skibidi all day or a 25 year old with the knees of a 50 year old and the complexion of someone with a perpetual peanut allergy. Either way, get a life.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/10/2025, 6:50 PM
@SummersEssex - I mean, just look at the avatar and user name. He's announcing what he is
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2025, 5:55 PM
Puppet Master! Diablo! Mole Man! The Wizard! Red Ghost and the Super Apes! And The Mad Thinker!!!!!

That is [frick]ing awesome! Awesome like an Android!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2025, 6:01 PM
Maybe the designation of the 8 implies a Dr. Doom or a Reed Richards lives in that universe. Such as 828 being this film, 838 with Krasinski, and maybe the Fox films were on 818 or 848. And the universes designated with a 6 are the ones that Tony Stark saved those universes.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/10/2025, 6:16 PM
@SonOfAGif - someone else had suggested this and yes it makes sense
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2025, 6:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - If that's the case, who created the Ultrons on Earth 838, Hank or Reed maybe... maybe even Doom?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/10/2025, 6:09 PM
Man....This film just feel like it will be special.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/10/2025, 6:13 PM
Love the poster design.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/10/2025, 6:18 PM
best comic book movie since the last comic book movie
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 6:23 PM

I laugh at so many people who are so passionate about what number universe this or that is in.

I’m expecting Earth 8446678.57944 to be the important one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 6:25 PM
How can it be a return to form for Marvel Studios when the last film they released was Thunderbolts that was already considered that?.

User Comment Image

Its cool to get confirmation of other villains like Diablo , Wizard & Mad Thinker already existing in this universe alongside Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser) & Red Ghost (John Malkovich) however it’s Puppet Master that’s the most interesting imo out of these…

The character is the stepfather of Alicia Masters in the comics so it then makes me wonder that we still don’t know who Natasha Lyonne is playing in this film so I wouldn’t be surprised if she is playing a version of her and already in a relationship with Ben.

Anyway , sweet poster!!.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/10/2025, 6:28 PM
Looks great. Bring it on.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/10/2025, 6:32 PM
Do you just enjoy spoiling stuff Josh? That’s what gives you your joy?
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/10/2025, 6:39 PM
Are the Puppet Master, Diablo, and the Wizard women now too?

[frick] this movie for what it's done to the Silver Surfer
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/10/2025, 6:56 PM
@CrimsonComet - User Comment Image

