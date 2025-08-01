Tim Burton's BATMAN Movies Returning To Theaters In Dolby Cinema For One Night Only This Month

Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns are returning to theaters later this month for one night only, when they will screen in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (1989)
Source: Via Variety

Fans of the Dark Knight who never got the opportunity to see Tim Burton's Batman movies on the big screen are in luck... unless they happen to have plans on August 25!

Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) are returning to theaters for a one-night engagement later this month, exclusively at Dolby Cinema locations. The remastered versions of both movies will play at over 160 Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations across North America. This marks the first time both films will be presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“I hadn’t watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity, beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting,” Burton said. “Dolby Atmos and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way.”

“Batman and ‘Batman Returns’ remain seminal films in the history of the superhero genre,” said Michelle Maddalena, VP of global content and industry relations at Dolby. “The new presentation of these films in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos honors Tim Burton’s bold creativity while showcasing how far audio and image technology have evolved.”

Jeff Goldstein, president of global distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, added: “Tim Burton’s acclaimed ‘Batman’ films deliver a dark, iconic vision of Gotham City that continues to influence the modern super hero genre today. With their advancements over the past decades, Dolby now transforms these beloved classics into completely new cinematic experiences through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering unprecedented visual and audio fidelity.”

The dark, gothic Batman '89 introduced Michael Keaton as the first ever big-screen Caped Crusader, who faced-off against Jack Nicholson as The Joker. The significantly stranger - and sillier - Batman Returns pit Batman against Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman.

Keaton reprised the role for The Flash, and also filmed scenes for the Batgirl movie before it was scrapped. The chances of seeing him revisit the character again are very slim now that we have entered the new DCU era.

"The enhanced presentation promises to showcase Burton’s gothic vision of Gotham City with unprecedented clarity. Dolby Vision will deliver deeper blacks, sharper contrast and more vivid colors, while Dolby Atmos will create a multi-dimensional sound experience that envelops audiences in everything from the Batwing’s engines to Danny Elfman’s celebrated score."

Will you try to catch these movies in Dolby theaters on August 25? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/1/2025, 10:50 AM
Ooh gotta see it!
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 10:55 AM
That’s cool , idk if I’ll be able to check these out but I hope if others do that they enjoy it!!.

Anyway , I still like Batman 89 personally but I’m not a big fan of Returns personally (which might be an unpopular opinion but oh well) due to I think becoming too Burton-y for my tastes.

However , I still enjoyed that take and Keaton remained my favorite live action Batman until Pattinson recently.

User Comment Image
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 8/1/2025, 11:01 AM
@TheVisionary25 - The 89 movie is great, then after it was a massive success the braindead Warner Bros studio execs (yes they've been idiots for decades) gave Burton free reign to do whatever he wanted with the sequel and the final result was a live action version of The Nightmare Before Christmas instead of an actual Batman movie.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 8/1/2025, 10:58 AM
"“Tim Burton’s acclaimed ‘Batman’ films"

Oh give me a f'n break. I grew up with all of the 90's Batman movies and Returns is a complete mess. If it was released today it would get the literal exact same treatment as Snyder's DC movies, AKA there would be an online minority of Burton stans laughably calling it the greatest thing ever made while actual Batman fans would be rightfully calling it an incoherent, self-indulgent trainwreck made by someone who's clearly never read a comic in their life. For further proof of this go watch the documentary for Burton's unmade Superman Lives movie. Spoilers: It makes Man of Steel look like a 12 out of 10 masterpiece.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/1/2025, 11:02 AM
@JayTweIve - Bro. What?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/1/2025, 11:08 AM
@JayTweIve - if out came out today it'd still be the first theatrical Batman movie which would give the same result..
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 8/1/2025, 11:19 AM
@bobevanz - the same result of what?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/1/2025, 11:01 AM
The feeling I got reading this headline:
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/1/2025, 11:06 AM
Got my tickets woo hoo
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/1/2025, 11:06 AM
Stupid ass WB allowed Gunn to kill him off in the flash.

I propose we retcon the flash movie from Burtons Batman time line!

😌
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/1/2025, 11:14 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/1/2025, 11:24 AM
I was there opening night for both in '89 and '92...

User Comment Image

