Tim Burton's BATMAN Movies Returning To Theaters In Dolby Cinema For One Night Only This Month

Fans of the Dark Knight who never got the opportunity to see Tim Burton's Batman movies on the big screen are in luck... unless they happen to have plans on August 25!

Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) are returning to theaters for a one-night engagement later this month, exclusively at Dolby Cinema locations. The remastered versions of both movies will play at over 160 Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations across North America. This marks the first time both films will be presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“I hadn’t watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity, beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting,” Burton said. “Dolby Atmos and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way.”

“Batman and ‘Batman Returns’ remain seminal films in the history of the superhero genre,” said Michelle Maddalena, VP of global content and industry relations at Dolby. “The new presentation of these films in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos honors Tim Burton’s bold creativity while showcasing how far audio and image technology have evolved.”

Jeff Goldstein, president of global distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, added: “Tim Burton’s acclaimed ‘Batman’ films deliver a dark, iconic vision of Gotham City that continues to influence the modern super hero genre today. With their advancements over the past decades, Dolby now transforms these beloved classics into completely new cinematic experiences through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering unprecedented visual and audio fidelity.”

The dark, gothic Batman '89 introduced Michael Keaton as the first ever big-screen Caped Crusader, who faced-off against Jack Nicholson as The Joker. The significantly stranger - and sillier - Batman Returns pit Batman against Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman.

Keaton reprised the role for The Flash, and also filmed scenes for the Batgirl movie before it was scrapped. The chances of seeing him revisit the character again are very slim now that we have entered the new DCU era.

