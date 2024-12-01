ALIENS Star Michael Biehn Reveals That He Was Almost Cast As Tim Burton's BATMAN

Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens) has revealed that he came very close to landing the role of Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman prior to Michael Keaton being cast...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 01, 2024 09:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

It seems Michael Biehn came very close to playing Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film prior to Michael Keaton landing the role.

In a clip from the latest episode of his Just Foolin' Around podcast, the Terminator and Aliens star revealed that he had two meetings with Burton about potentially suiting-up as the Dark Knight in the hero's first big screen outing.

According to Biehn, Burton was considering two sets of actors at the time: himself as Batman alongside Robin Williams as the Joker, as well as Keaton and Jack Nicholson, who were ultimately cast.

We knew that Williams was in the mix to play the Clown Prince of Crime back in the day, but this is the first time we've heard Biehn's name mentioned in connection with the Caped Crusader. He certainly would have been an interesting choice for the character, but Keaton wasn't exactly seen as the most conventional pick either, and a lot of fans still consider him the best live-action take on the iconic DC Comics hero yet.

Biehn appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian's second season, and is set to make his mainstream big-screen comeback in Adam Wingard's action horror flick, Onslaught.

The movie will also star Adria Arjona, Reginald VelJohnson, Dan Stevens, Drew Starkey and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira. Plot details are still pretty vague, but we do know that Arjona will play "a mother living in a trailer who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base."

Biehn will play a leader of an elite group of mercenaries who try to reign in the threat. VelJohnson is playing a member of the mother’s trailer park community, as is Wareheim. Pereira is the main villain of the story, a character named The Butcher. Stevens will play a German scientist working on the experiments that escape.

"Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. But when a deformed madman who calls himself The Joker (Jack Nicholson) seizes control of Gotham's criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger)."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/1/2024, 9:31 PM
fine choice ...but i rather see Pablo Lyle next ,
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/1/2024, 9:45 PM
Biehn would've been a good Harvey Dent in a serious Batman. But he would've seemed out of place in Burton's campy, goofy ass movies.

Robin Williams would've been waaay wrong for any part in a Burton Batman movie. He would've been as bad or worse than Jim Carrey as Riddler.
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 12/1/2024, 9:49 PM
Keaton certainly fits Burton’s oeuvre better, but I would have loved to see Biehn as Batman. Ah, what could’ve Biehn. And Nicholson inarguably put in an iconic performance, but Robin Williams as Joker? More coke than you could shake a straw at.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 12/1/2024, 10:03 PM
He would’ve been a great villain. I like the Two Face idea.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 12/1/2024, 10:07 PM
They used Robin Williams to get jack Nicholson as the joker
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/1/2024, 10:14 PM
Honestly , I could see it when he was younger…

User Comment Image

However, I don’t think he would have been a good fit for Burton’s take on Bruce who was this somewhat awkward recluse though perhaps could have pulled off Batman.

I also don’t really see Robin Williams as Jack Napier but could have worked as the Joker.

Ultimately , I feel Keaton & Nicholson were better fits for those versions of the characters overall but it’s an interesting “what if” at the least.

