THE PENGUIN Showrunner On Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Discussions, Potential Season 2, Catwoman, & More

The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc has shared an update on plans for a potential second season, while reiterating that an appearance from Robert Pattinson's Batman was considered...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 20, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Despite reliable sources claiming that The Batman star Robert Pattinson would make an appearance as the Dark Knight in The Penguin, Gotham's Caped Crusader was nowhere to be seen. The closest we came to a hint that Batman was at least starting to view Oz Cobb as a problem was the finale's closing shot of the Bat-signal illuminating the night sky.

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc has already confirmed that she had early discussions with Matt Reeves about bringing Pattinson in for a cameo, and has now further explained why they ultimately decided against it.

"Matt and I talked about it a lot. It just didn’t feel necessary," LeFranc tells THR. "It felt like we’d be wrenching him in just to say we had The Batman in our show, when in reality, I feel like my goal at least was always to create rich enough, compelling characters that you weren’t desperate to see him, which I know is a tall order because so many people love Batman, and Rob Pattinson is so good as Batman. But, yes, we were doing something a little different. We’re through the lens of Oz. We’re on the streets. There’s a gang war happening. We always would say, 'Batman’s up high looking down on Gotham, and Oz is in the muck, wanting to get up there and to achieve a level of power.' So, yes, we talked about it, but honestly, we just didn’t want to interfere with the story that we had."

Could Pattinson's Dark Knight show up in season 2? It's certainly possible, but LeFranc also makes it clear that there are still no plans in place for a second season, and even if there were, we wouldn't see it until after The Batman - Part II hits theaters in 2027.

"There’s no current status update. I think Matt just turned in his script (for The Batman Part II), so I’m excited to read that soon and see what comes of that — if there is anything there that merits a second season [of The Penguin] or not. I think we’ve said this before, but I truly mean it: We have to feel confident we can top ourselves, and that’s something that’s really important to Colin Farrell and me, especially; otherwise, we don’t want to do something again if it’s not going to be excellent. We were always meant to be a limited series. So, pivoting to a second season is just different — it’s not something we ever really talked about."

Finally, LeFranc addresses that Selina Kyle/Catwoman tease from the final episode, with the incarcerated Sofia Falcone receiving a letter from the half-sister she never knew she had.

"From my perspective, it’s about Sofia’s emotional arc as a character, that the whole season is about the fact that her family has betrayed her. She’s trying to reach out. She’s trying to figure herself out in this family, and she ultimately realizes she’s very alone. And, obviously, she then dramatically murders most of them, but she has this tension and this pain mixed up in her. And she goes to see Gia, her little cousin, in this children’s home that is very reminiscent of Arkham Asylum in a lot of ways. And she leaves her there because that’s what Sofia would do. So you understand that her as a character, she has a lot of complex feelings regarding family, and any sort of maternal or not-maternal feelings she has. So, by the end — when Oz quote-unquote wins and he sentences her to a deeper form of hell than death by bringing her back to Arkham — she’s all alone now, and she’s lost, and it’s heartbreaking, and it felt really important to me to give her a semblance of hope."

While this wasn't specifically setting up a future Catwoman appearance, one would assume the plot point will be revisited in The Batman sequel - if Kyle returns, that is. A recent rumor claimed that Zoë Kravitz may not be reprising her role, although we'd say this was most likely an attempt to limit The Batman-related questions during the actress' Caught Stealing press tour.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

RUMOR: Zoë Kravitz Will NOT Reprise Her Role As Selina Kyle/Catwoman In THE BATMAN PART II
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2025, 1:42 PM
hope they do i catwoman spin off just so she won't be in the next batman film.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2025, 1:56 PM
Hope kang
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 2:00 PM
Good interview and answers from LeFranc , especially in regards to the letter from Selina that Sofia gets since not only do I like that explanation but most importantly , those sentiments & intentions she describes are mostly all there so it translated well from script to screen…

These were 2 women that were wronged mainly by their father so I guess it makes sense that one of them would try to reach out and connect with the other.

In regards to the nixed Batman appearance , I’m glad it didn’t happen since this was Oz’s story and having him could be distracting and for most of the show until the big explosion towards the end , it made sense why he wouldn’t be involved tbh.

Anyway , can’t wait to see what Lauren does next whether it be Penguin S2 or not since I’m always rooting for a AOS alumni to do well (she was a writer on the first 3 seasons of the show)!!.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/20/2025, 2:07 PM
"We always would say, 'Batman’s up high looking down on Gotham, and Oz is in the muck, wanting to get up there and to achieve a level of power."

The Batman established he both looks down from on high but also gets in the muck. The ending of that film I feel like would've put him on even higher alert. He has to be MORE but that doesn't deter from the fact that he would still be extremely vigilant when it comes to things like gang warfare.

A lot of these comic shows exhibit the same fears and downright ridiculous notions of having these happen that the hero should and would notice and simply ignores because "weak reasons." There was a GANG WAR. Batman would have taken notice. And I get the forced built in "head canon" excuse of he was still injured post the end events of The Batman or he was working on using his Wayne name to do more for the city at the time but there's still a weakness in those scenarios.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/20/2025, 2:26 PM
That gold bat symbol on his chest in the thumbnail is pretty sweet
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2025, 2:27 PM
@WruceBayne - yep , I dig it!!.
VicSage
VicSage - 8/20/2025, 2:26 PM
Lauren Lefranc should run a Catwoman limited series with Zoe next. Penguin should remain a one shot. Honestly, if Lauren can continue expanding in characters introduced in Reeves’ films with a limited series between installments, that’d be perfect!
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 8/20/2025, 2:33 PM
On one hand, I can't believe they have to 'think' about a 2nd season or do another villain series, at all. I mean Penguin was SO successful, c'mon. It should be a no-brainer, I think it is to the fans, anyway.

Personally, I thought it maybe a little odd we didn't see or hear more of Batman (at all) in the Penguin series. I wish they'd just get going WITH SOMETHING at this point. Talk about draggin' your heels.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/20/2025, 2:35 PM
Doesn’t need a second season. Have Oz as a pop in character on a different characters story.

