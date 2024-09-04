BATMAN Star Michael Keaton Says He'll "Never Understand" Why People Had An Issue With Him Being Cast

Batman '89 star Michael Keaton has reflected on the backlash he faced for being cast as Tim Burton's Caped Crusader, admitting he'll "never understand" why people had such an issue with his casting...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (1989)

When Michael Keaton was first announced as Batman's Bruce Wayne in the late 1980s, the response from comic book fans at the time was not good.

At the time, the actor hadn't really played a character who had, well, anything in common with the Dark Knight and 50,000 fanboys are said to have written to Warner Bros. protesting the casting (think of it as an old-school way of complaining on X).

1989's Batman ended up being a hit and Batman Returns was just as well-received when it followed three years later in 1992. In fact, Keaton is still considered one of the all-time best to don the cape and cowl. 

Yesterday Tim Burton was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to mark the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this weekend. Keaton was there to introduce his longtime collaborator and reflect on his Batman experience. 

"He hands me a script and goes, 'Tell me what you think,'" Keaton remarked. "This is after Beetlejuice. After that performance. After that type of movie. He says to the studio, 'I want that guy.' I’ll never understand this why anyone cared."

"The uproar...you would’ve thought we were being invaded. It was unbelievable. The press was going crazy. But he stood by me. The guts it took to stand by that decision will always be appreciated by me."

He added, "What that [movie] spawned...there are a lot of people making a lot of money out there with their superhero movies because of his choice and his vision of what those movies could be, because he changed everything."

This echoes other recent comments from Keaton which saw him say Burton "deserves enormous credit" for changing Hollywood blockbusters with Batman. He later pointed out, "I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned."

It's true that Batman's importance can't be understated and, last year, Keaton got the chance to reprise the role in The Flash. He was a highlight in a movie which was otherwise entirely forgettable (though Sasha Calle's Supergirl was another scene-stealer). 

You can check out the full Walk of Fame ceremony below along with a clip highlighting Keaton's Batman comments. 

Vigor
Vigor - 9/4/2024, 9:38 AM
Egg on those 50k fans face. He was iconic as batman. I was also like 5 years old and very impressionable. But still... the movie holds up even to this day
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 9:43 AM
@Vigor - agree

Also while Returns has its merits , I still like 89 better personally out of the 2.

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 9/4/2024, 9:40 AM
It was a similar situation with Heath Ledger and look how that worked out.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 9:50 AM
@DarthAlgar - I honestly don’t remember a whole lot of outcry when Ledger was announced, at least nowhere near the levels of Keaton or Affleck’s casting announcements. There might’ve been some trepidation sure, but the dude was hot off an Oscar nomination, so the general vibe was: let’s wait and see..”
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/4/2024, 9:53 AM
@soberchimera

There was A LOT of outrage when Ledger was cast. I was on the IMDB message boards and elsewhere in '06, '07. It wasn't until the first trailer dropped that people actually settled down.

Basically you had the same guys today who complain on every article crying about a "gay cowboy" playing the Joker and that it was a major step down after Nicholson.
BusterWolf
BusterWolf - 9/4/2024, 9:57 AM
@soberchimera - I do. YouTube and the message boards were flipping out about the guy from 10 Things I Hate about You being cast as the Joker.

I know. I was one of them at the time, but ate my words.
newhire13
newhire13 - 9/4/2024, 10:26 AM
@soberchimera - I remember the constant complaining until that initial image and the trailer hit. It’s so typical though. That’s why it’s hard to take much of the pre-release complaining about these movies seriously because it almost always shifts as soon as there’s an official pic or a trailer. People’s knee jerk reaction is to start complaining
relentless1
relentless1 - 9/4/2024, 10:30 AM
@soberchimera - there was a shit ton, basically "how can the Brokeback mountain guy play Joker" and "is Joker gonna be gay now?" so... typical idiotic fans, they never change lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 9:42 AM
Well , wasn’t it because they thought he was too short and that he was known moreso for comedic roles than anything else (the latter of which i can understand)?.

Anyway it doesn’t matter now since until Pattinson , he was my favorite live action Batman though I was never a big fan of their take on Bruce Wayne personally.

User Comment Image

Like any of us fans , the creatives also have their own vision for the character and Keaton fit Burton’s.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 9/4/2024, 9:44 AM
Because people don't understand the concept of acting. If someone hasn't played the exact character before they don't think they can do it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 9:46 AM
@Itwasme - I think it’s ok to be hesitant or reticent about them but one shouldn’t outright dismiss it until we see them in action
valmic
valmic - 9/4/2024, 9:50 AM
I agreee with him about Burton changing everything. He created a formula that is still being used today.
marvel72
marvel72 - 9/4/2024, 9:50 AM
I did in the beginning, I thought he was a strange choice but he turned out alright in the end.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2024, 10:02 AM
Stupid people like their voice to be heard, we still have these problems today with the fascist Maga party
Matador
Matador - 9/4/2024, 10:12 AM
@bobevanz - You've smoked yourself retarded

User Comment Image

Nothing in this comments talks about politics.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/4/2024, 10:09 AM
@Nomis929 - Exactly this.

If anyone had seen Night Shift and Mr. Mom, Batman was the last [frick]ing thing on earth Keaton reminded you of - he was hilarious and a bit of a goof - not a stoic borderline psycho that dresses up like a bat to beat the shit out of criminals every night.

Hindsight is 20/20

Burton was right, everyone else was wrong.

Same goes for Affleck.

IMO, Batfleck in the opening scene of Josstice League is the MOST Batmanning Batman that ever Batmanned.

Except for letting that guy from Creepshow 2 get away.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2024, 10:11 AM
@Batmangina - He was great in 'Night Shift'! Had me laughing through teh whole movie.
Matador
Matador - 9/4/2024, 10:08 AM
And that is what Jon Favreau did for Marvel when he chose Robert Downey to play Ironman which created the Marvel cinematic Universe. Not many wanted to give Robert a chance on any big budgets movies due to his destructive behavior prior to Ironman where he had cleaned himself up and was restarting his career.

Batman as great as it was during that time was not reason where we are today in Comic book movies. Because after Batman 2 came in Schumacher Batman movies killing the franchise. Viewed from a timeline stand point there have been tons of CBM stinkers from then on until Batman Begins. Batman Begins was the beginning of taking Comic book movies seriously.

If anyone remembers The Dark Knight, Ironman, & Incredible Hulk came out at the same time during the summer run. That is what sparked comic book movies to a new elevation.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2024, 10:09 AM
As Someone who was back there at the time and right smack in the middle of all of that craziness I can tell him exactly why...

He was too short.

Not Handsome enough to be Bruce Wayne.

He was Balding.

He has No chin.

He’s A comedienne.

He more famous for starring in "Mister Mom" and "Beetle juice". ugh!

For those of us who were lifelong Batman fanatics (like myself) and who was desperate to see A Batman film similar in the style of his comics that would wipe away the campiness of the 60's to show from the public eye, The Casting of Michael Keaton was like a slap in the face and an insult to us.

We were ecstatic about Jack Nicholson as Joker (That was a fan boy dream casting) but A somewhat no-Named comedienne actor for Batman. We thought it was going to be another campy Adam West type movie.

It didn't help that a rumor was going around that Eddie Murphy was going to be Robin in the movie.

We were promised a darker, more sophisticated, action packed version of Batman and then they go and cast "Mister Mom" as the lead??? WTF!

The Backlash was so big that the internet brook back then and it wouldn't exist for another 15 years. JK. All we had was to write in the letter column of STARLOG magazine back then. lol!

However, that first Teaser trailer did calm a lot of us down.

But what Can I say. Keaton exceed all put expectations and proved us wrong.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2024, 10:18 AM
And for thhose who never seen this, this was a fanzine letter that was going around in Sc-Fi mags and in comic shops asking the fans to write to Warner Bros to recast BAtman.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 10:22 AM
Because you’re a small and don’t look like Bruce Wayne. Fans can look past their own visual expectations, that’s all.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2024, 10:23 AM
Personally I wanted Alec Baldwin to be cast as Bruce/Batman.

User Comment Image

I always thought he had the Bruce Wayne look down pact.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/4/2024, 10:30 AM
I was young when that first Batman came out so I didn’t hear about the casting controversy until later on.

Passionate fans seem like they’ve been being vocal about their adapted properties for a long time. You can go prove the haters wrong and put out an amazing performance - like Michael Keaton and Heath Ledger did.

Or you can put out a mediocre performance and deflect from legitimate criticism by just insulting the audience like a lot of modern actors tend to do.

