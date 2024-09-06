BATMAN RETURNS Star Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Some Original Script Pages From The 1992 Classic

Michelle Pfeiffer plays the MCU's Janet Van Dyne and, following the original Wasp's return from the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and The Wasp, finally took centre stage in last year's Quantumania.

Of course, as we're sure you're all aware, Pfeiffer's first major superhero role was 1992's Batman Returns where she delivered an iconic take on Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman.

A third movie set in Tim Burton's gothic take on Gotham City never became a reality and neither did Batman Beyond (which was set to revisit Bruce Wayne and Selina's romance in the present day). Now, Pfeiffer has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her original script for Batman Returns...when it was known simply as Batman II.

There are a few fun Easter Eggs in the pages the actor posted, including the fact Gotham City's Mayor referred to Batman as "The Caped Crusader" in this early draft.

Feel free to fact-check us on this one, but we're pretty sure the hero hasn't been referred to with that moniker in live-action since the 1966 Batman movie starring the legendary Adam West. The scene is scribbled out and obviously didn't make it into the final cut.

Selina was the definition of "the one that got away" for Keaton's Bruce Wayne, and fans have long hoped they might eventually have received a happy ending, something hinted at in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths. In 2022, Pfeiffer admitted she would be open to reprising the role when she said, "It would depend on the context, but yeah, I’d consider it."

"For me, her version of Catwoman was one of my favourite performances on any movie I had worked on," Burton said of Pfeiffer in a 2012 interview. "I remember how she impressed me by letting a live bird fly out of her mouth, learning how to use a whip and dancing around on rooftops with high-heeled shoes on. She did all that stuff for real."

"I hadn't really talked to her for about 20 years, and she called before I had started working on Dark Shadows, and she told me how much she loved the old TV series and she wanted to be involved."

Check out Pfeiffer's Instagram post below.