BATMAN RETURNS Star Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Some Original Script Pages From The 1992 Classic

Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer has shared a glimpse at her original script for the 1992 movie and it features a fun nod to Adam West's stint as Batman. Check out the photos after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Sep 06, 2024 07:09 PM EST
Michelle Pfeiffer plays the MCU's Janet Van Dyne and, following the original Wasp's return from the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and The Wasp, finally took centre stage in last year's Quantumania.

Of course, as we're sure you're all aware, Pfeiffer's first major superhero role was 1992's Batman Returns where she delivered an iconic take on Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman.

A third movie set in Tim Burton's gothic take on Gotham City never became a reality and neither did Batman Beyond (which was set to revisit Bruce Wayne and Selina's romance in the present day). Now, Pfeiffer has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her original script for Batman Returns...when it was known simply as Batman II.

There are a few fun Easter Eggs in the pages the actor posted, including the fact Gotham City's Mayor referred to Batman as "The Caped Crusader" in this early draft. 

Feel free to fact-check us on this one, but we're pretty sure the hero hasn't been referred to with that moniker in live-action since the 1966 Batman movie starring the legendary Adam West. The scene is scribbled out and obviously didn't make it into the final cut.

Selina was the definition of "the one that got away" for Keaton's Bruce Wayne, and fans have long hoped they might eventually have received a happy ending, something hinted at in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths. In 2022, Pfeiffer admitted she would be open to reprising the role when she said, "It would depend on the context, but yeah, I’d consider it."

"For me, her version of Catwoman was one of my favourite performances on any movie I had worked on," Burton said of Pfeiffer in a 2012 interview. "I remember how she impressed me by letting a live bird fly out of her mouth, learning how to use a whip and dancing around on rooftops with high-heeled shoes on. She did all that stuff for real."

"I hadn't really talked to her for about 20 years, and she called before I had started working on Dark Shadows, and she told me how much she loved the old TV series and she wanted to be involved."

Check out Pfeiffer's Instagram post below.

DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/6/2024, 7:07 PM
Nice. Best Catwoman, in my opinion.
Pheiffer was and is gorgeous.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 9/6/2024, 7:19 PM
That's nothing, I've got pages of Batman & Robin's script.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 7:41 PM
@Reeds2Much - but all the puns are so good!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/6/2024, 7:25 PM
Shame we didn't get more of her in the role, Pfeiffer is aging like a fine wine.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/6/2024, 7:33 PM
She might not have been written entirely comic accurate, but damn did she give one hell of a performance.

And in my opinion, no other actress has captured Catwoman’s charm and sexual charisma, as well as that inner turmoil more than Michelle Pfeiffer.

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/6/2024, 7:37 PM
Like ledger. She can't be out-done.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 7:51 PM
That’s cool!!

While Pfeiffer herself was great no doubt & iconic in the role , I was never a big fan of her characterization in the film which I’m sure makes me part of the minority (I honestly prefer Anne Hathaway & Zoe Kravitz’s take on the character).

User Comment Image

Also as good as she was , it still would have been interesting to see how Annette Benning who was originally cast but had to drop out due to her pregnancy could have been in the role.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/6/2024, 8:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think you and I agree on a lot of things. I really like Michelle Pfeiffer as an actress, but thought her performance and I presume the direction by Tim Burton were over the top. I feel the same about Danny DeVito‘s penguin and I am a fan of Danny DeVito also. I would take Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman over Michelle Pfeiffer any day and the same thing about Colin Farrell‘s penguin over Danny DeVito‘s. I also prefer Julie Newmar‘s Catwoman and Burgess Meredith‘s Penguin over the ones in Burton’s film. I really enjoyed Batman 89 but Batman returns not quite as much. I would also still take the ladder movie over the ones by Joel Schumacher any day. I need to quit stalling and go to my workout. Lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 8:27 PM
@RolandD - I didn’t necessarily mind the over the topness (I even liked it in the case of Devito’s Penguin).

I think I just felt it was one psychotic villain too many haha.

I do think 89 was better then Returns (though the latter has its moments).
RolandD
RolandD - 9/6/2024, 8:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Even though I have criticisms about Returns , I still think it’s a good Batman movie although for me it sits under all of Nolan’s movies and The Batman. The Burton movies were great because they took allowed for Batman movies to be darker than typical superhero fare of the day and there was not a lot of it back then, either.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 9/6/2024, 8:04 PM
Funny, I have this draft.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/6/2024, 8:05 PM
Good lawd, some of these posts know how to age you, LOL. I'm 43, and saw both Batman and Batman Returns in theaters during their opening weekends. Both at the old movie theater in Marina Del Rey (the same shopping center that housed the Westworld arcade).

