Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Movie Enlists Steven Knight To Pen "Better, Stronger, Bolder" 007 Script

We recently got word that Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) had officially signed on to direct the next James Bond movie, and the project has now enlisted a screenwriter.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Locke) will pen the script for 007's next adventure.

“It’s fantastic to be invited to do it,” Knight told the BBC shortly after his involvement was made public. “I can’t wait to get started.”

“I’m hoping that being a Bond fan for so many years, that will sort of be imbued into me and I’ll be able to produce something that’s the same but different and better and stronger and bolder,” he added.

Knight was also asked if he knows who will be stepping in to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent, and responded: “Very, very good question and one I can’t give you the answer to."

We're not sure if Villeneuve and co. have someone in mind (they may have chosen the next Bond already), but a recent rumor claimed that Aaron Pierre (Lanterns, Rebel Ridge) was on the studio's radar.

Villeneuve, Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and Paul King (Paddington) were all said to be in contention to direct, but we'd learn that Villeneuve would officially take the helm of the next film in the long-running franchise back in June.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Earlier this year, we got word that the studio had enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.