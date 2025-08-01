Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Movie Enlists Steven Knight To Pen "Better, Stronger, Bolder" 007 Script

Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Movie Enlists Steven Knight To Pen &quot;Better, Stronger, Bolder&quot; 007 Script

We know that Denis Villeneuve will take the helm of the next James Bond movie, and the project has now enlisted Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight to pen the script...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

We recently got word that Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) had officially signed on to direct the next James Bond movie, and the project has now enlisted a screenwriter.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Locke) will pen the script for 007's next adventure.

“It’s fantastic to be invited to do it,” Knight told the BBC shortly after his involvement was made public. “I can’t wait to get started.”

“I’m hoping that being a Bond fan for so many years, that will sort of be imbued into me and I’ll be able to produce something that’s the same but different and better and stronger and bolder,” he added.

Knight was also asked if he knows who will be stepping in to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent, and responded: “Very, very good question and one I can’t give you the answer to."

We're not sure if Villeneuve and co. have someone in mind (they may have chosen the next Bond already), but a recent rumor claimed that Aaron Pierre (Lanterns, Rebel Ridge) was on the studio's radar.

Villeneuve, Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and Paul King (Paddington) were all said to be in contention to direct, but we'd learn that Villeneuve would officially take the helm of the next film in the long-running franchise back in June.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Earlier this year, we got word that the studio had enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

Intriguing Details On Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Deal + Tom Holland On Amazon MGM's Shortlist Of Actors
Related:

Intriguing Details On Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Deal + Tom Holland On Amazon MGM's Shortlist Of Actors
DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Will Officially Helm The Next JAMES BOND Movie
Recommended For You:

DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Will Officially Helm The Next JAMES BOND Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Sinner
Sinner - 8/1/2025, 9:29 AM
This is going to be insane
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/1/2025, 9:35 AM
@Sinner - Finally saw Sinners last weekend.
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/1/2025, 9:30 AM
Set it in the 1950s, and introduce/tease SPECTRE and Blofeld the RIGHT way.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 8/1/2025, 9:33 AM
@soberchimera - This is the way.
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 8/1/2025, 9:31 AM
Steven Knight?? Does this mean a Tom Hardy Bond? 👀
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 9:36 AM
@NightEagle3 - that or Cillian Murphy lol

Seriously though , I doubt they are Bond but could see them being a part of the film.

Hardy as the villain and Murphy as M perhaps?.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/1/2025, 9:35 AM
Great team. I’d love for them to cast Cavil as this is a role he was born to play, but they’ll probably go with “Kid Bond” to do something different and extend the franchise
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/1/2025, 9:37 AM
I'm all for Peaky Bonders.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 8/1/2025, 9:47 AM
@BobGarlen - That sounds dirty.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2025, 9:41 AM
Interesting…

Given the sheer amount of volume he has and does as a writer , he can be a bit of a mixed bag overall imo but if he channels his more acclaimed work such as Peaky Blinders & Locke , we could get a more psychological Bond film then before that deals with the dark & gritty nature of his world & character which makes him a good fit I feel with Denis hence him getting the job.

Anyway , i wish him luck and hope this turns out well!!.
Demigods
Demigods - 8/1/2025, 9:41 AM
As soon as you hear someone in Hollywood say the word “bold” I immediately think it’s going to be trash.
Peaky Blinders was good, as was Taboo, so here’s to hoping that my trepidation is misplaced.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder