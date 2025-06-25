DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Will Officially Helm The Next JAMES BOND Movie

In news we doubt many saw coming, Amazon MGM has announced that Dune director Denis Villeneuve has officially signed on to helm the next movie in the James Bond franchise...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2025 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Via Variety

In news that's sure to leave 007 fans shaken and stirred, Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) has signed on to direct the next James Bond movie.

A recent rumor claimed that Villeneuve, Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and Paul King (Paddington) were all in contention to direct, and Amazon MGM Studios (via ActionNewz.com) has now announced that Villeneuve will take the helm of the next film in the long-running franchise.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Earlier this year, we got word that the studio had enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

We have no idea which actor will step in to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent, but a recent rumor claimed that Aaron Pierre (Lanterns, Rebel Ridge) was on the studio's radar.

Villelene's next movie is Dune: Part 3 (or Dune: Messiah), which is currently prepping to begin shooting this summer. It's not clear exactly when he'll be free to step behind the camera for Bond, but the search is underway for a screenwriter.

BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/25/2025, 10:06 PM
I was hoping that Nolan would get tapped but this is great news. Now they just need to announce the casting.

If those casting rumors are true, instead of saying “Bond, James Bond” he’ll say…

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 10:20 PM
@BruceWayng - ‘CB4’ is a classic.

?si=deCemQOVHRl5qDR3
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/25/2025, 10:10 PM
This project is gonna fall off and he'll leave because of the creative differences. Mark my words.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/25/2025, 10:15 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Crap... that's a possibility. Denis has no time or respect for Woke bullshit.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 10:33 PM
@HistoryofMatt - IDK man, his decision to "empower Chani in the eyes of modern audiences" for part 2 made her character incredibly irritating and easily the worst aspect about that second film.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/25/2025, 10:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I disagree. The problem isn't with female characters who can stand side by side with male characters, or with female characters who are the lead in movies or a TV show. The problem is with STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS who dominate sad sack, stupid males written to be their intellectual, moral, and even more laughably, physical inferiors.

Look at Amy Adams in Arrival. Look at Emily Blunt in Sicario. Denis writes and directs fantastic female who are actual strong characters, with their own agency and intelligence. AND he does so without writing the men as sappy wimps in their presence. Paul Atriedes remained a strong character in his own right, and Chani remained someone with her own arc. I had no problem with her. In fact, she's exactly an example how a females should be written in movies'; the opposite of Woke bullshit.
Luke8
Luke8 - 6/25/2025, 10:12 PM
I wasn’t gonna see this movie on principle. Because a literal Bond villain bought the franchise, I figured No Time to Die’s ending was perfect.

Now?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 10:16 PM
@Luke8 - yeah , I thought that was the most logical ending for Craig’s Bond I feel…

NTTD is still a solid film imo , better then QOS & Spectre but not as good as Skyfall & Casino Royale.
Luke8
Luke8 - 6/25/2025, 10:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Absolutely. After the corporate takeover, I felt it was the most logical ending for the Bond character.

My rating is pretty much the same.

Skyfall
Casino Royale
No Time to Die
Quantum of Solace
Spectre
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 6/25/2025, 10:25 PM
@Luke8 - jack o'connell bond? Thats if dc doesnt snatch him for batman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 10:27 PM
@Luke8 - honestly , I think I’ll put Spectre over QOS but it’s been awhile since I have seen the latter
Luke8
Luke8 - 6/25/2025, 10:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Fair enough. Been a while since I’ve seen either, but I remember QoS’s pacing was tighter than Spectre’s. I love all of Craig’s Bond movies though. His worst is so much better than so much of the mindless schlock produced today.
Luke8
Luke8 - 6/25/2025, 10:38 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - Ooh, that could work. Still a bit disappointed he’s not Clayface.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 10:42 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - that could be cool

User Comment Image
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 6/25/2025, 11:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - id think they would want a young bond who they can do trilogy with. Get lily james or ella purnell as the bond girl
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 6/25/2025, 11:18 PM
@Luke8 - same. But i wonder if its a situation similar to nick hoult where he lost a role but they liked him so they gave him something else. As stated, i think he would be a good batman too.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2025, 10:12 PM
PLEASE BE WHITE PLEASE BE WHITE PLEASE BE HUNTER SHAFFER PLEASE BE WHITE PLEASE BE WHITE PLEASE BE WHITE
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/25/2025, 10:15 PM
This is huge, amazing news. A director this amazing who only ever respects the source material and doesn't buy into Woke bullshit can only mean we're getting a great James Bond.

I hope the new movies are set in the 1960's.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/25/2025, 10:23 PM
Nuff said, I'll be there Day 1.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/25/2025, 10:37 PM
@KaptainKhaos - In your living room? Cause it’s Amazon.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/25/2025, 10:23 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 10:29 PM
DAMN…

I’m honestly surprised they got him considering the other projects Denis has in development besides Dune:Messiah but if he is truly as big of a Bond fan as he says then I can see him not being able to pass on the opportunity.

Honestly while I’m sure the movie will have the cinematic trademarks of Bond like the locations , the glitz & glamour amongst others , I could perhaps see Villeneuve adhere closer to the books by delving into the moral ambiguity of Bond and his world given his previous works while also focusing on him as a character such as his bouts of depression & shame underneath his cold , calculating facade of being a blunt instrument or assassin.

I’m imagining this Bond being closer to the likes of Benicio Del Toro’s character in Sicario then anything else tbh…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m looking forward to this since I like Denis as a filmmaker so I’m interested to see his vision!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/25/2025, 10:29 PM
Excellent Choice! He's great with cinematic action set pieces.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/25/2025, 10:34 PM
Blade Runner, Dune and now Bond? Denis is getting amazing franchises to work with and he 100% deserves it, one of the best movie directors of the century.

I hope he gets his hands on a CBM one day, maybe Batman but i imagine his vision would be to similar with Reeves. Batman Beyond would be also a good fit with his style or maybe Red Son.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/25/2025, 10:34 PM
Hell of a get. Could also see him “leaving” if creative differences are stirred.
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/25/2025, 10:36 PM
Just sell the tickets now. Like many, I’ve been highly skeptical over the Amazon deal.

But god damn it, you got me.
heisei24
heisei24 - 6/25/2025, 10:36 PM
Bet Zendaya is going to be the next Bond girl lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 11:09 PM
@heisei24 - User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/25/2025, 10:38 PM
They should James Bond in the future 3001 or some shit. All this reboot shit is overblown and the same shit. Do something else. Or a James Bond western. Make a monster villain or something.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/25/2025, 10:42 PM
Great choice. I’m already in!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2025, 10:45 PM
User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/25/2025, 10:48 PM
That’s cool, now I’m interested. There’s only one actor worthy of being the next Bond…
User Comment Image
😉
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/25/2025, 11:12 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - I know.
And here he is...

User Comment Image
