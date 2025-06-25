DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Will Officially Helm The Next JAMES BOND Movie

In news that's sure to leave 007 fans shaken and stirred, Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) has signed on to direct the next James Bond movie.

A recent rumor claimed that Villeneuve, Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and Paul King (Paddington) were all in contention to direct, and Amazon MGM Studios (via ActionNewz.com) has now announced that Villeneuve will take the helm of the next film in the long-running franchise.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Earlier this year, we got word that the studio had enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

We have no idea which actor will step in to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent, but a recent rumor claimed that Aaron Pierre (Lanterns, Rebel Ridge) was on the studio's radar.

Villelene's next movie is Dune: Part 3 (or Dune: Messiah), which is currently prepping to begin shooting this summer. It's not clear exactly when he'll be free to step behind the camera for Bond, but the search is underway for a screenwriter.