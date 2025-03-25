Next JAMES BOND Movie Will Be Overseen By Veteran HARRY POTTER And SPIDER-MAN Producers

There's been chatter about this on social media for a few days now, but Amazon MGM Studios has just confirmed (via ActioNewz.com) that veteran producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will oversee the next James Bond movie.

Pascal will produce the film via Pascal Pictures, and Heyman will produce via Heyday Films. It's unclear whether they'll also take charge of what's expected to be a slate of big and small screen projects revolving around 007. Either way, the next James Bond movie is now in their hands after spending decades under the control of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

After clashing with Amazon over the iconic spy's future, they finally relinquished creative control in a deal believed to be worth as much as $1 billion.

"We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility," said Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti. "Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry."

"We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character," she concluded.

In a joint statement, Pascal and Heyman said, "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Bond reunites Pascal with Amazon MGM Studios. She is currently in post-production on the studio’s upcoming Phil Lord- and Christopher Miller-directed Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which the studio is releasing on March 20, 2026. Previously for Amazon MGM, she produced the Luca Guadagnino-directed Challengers, starring Zendaya.

Along with Lord and Miller, she is producing the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video streaming series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage. Pascal is best known for her work on the Spider-Man franchise, serving as a producer on the last three Spider-Man movies, starring Tom Holland, with the fourth movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, starting production this summer.

She has also produced the Spider-Verse movies, with production currently under way for the third movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

David Heyman produced all eight film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, as well as the three Fantastic Beasts films. Among his other credits are Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Marriage Story, Gravity, Barbie, Paddington, Paddington 2, and Wonka.

Heyman is currently in pre-production on the Harry Potter television series. He is in post-production on Taika Waititi's adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguru’s Klara and the Sun, starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, as well as Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, which he is producing alongside Amy Pascal, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

There's no denying that Pascal and Heyman's credits are impressive, but whether they're the right fit for Bond remains to be seen. Given their history working together, we have to believe Tom Holland will be on Pascal's radar for 007 (as for Heyman, perhaps he'll vouch for Daniel Radcliffe).

When it comes to who will direct the next James Bond movie, rumour has it that the job could go to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Children of Men director Alfonso Cuarón.

Stay tuned for updates on Bond as we have them.