RUMOR: Aaron Pierre Is Being Considered For The Role Of JAMES BOND In Next 007 Movie

RUMOR: Aaron Pierre Is Being Considered For The Role Of JAMES BOND In Next 007 Movie

We're probably still a while away from any official casting news, but a new rumor is claiming that Aaron Pierre is on the studio's radar to play the next incarnation of James Bond...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Earlier this year, we got word that Amazon MGM Studios had enlisted Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the latest movie in the long-running James Bond franchise after securing the rights from producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, and we may now know one of the actors they have their eye on to take over from Daniel Craig as the next incarnation of 007.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Aaron Pierre is "being considered" for the role, though he's not sure if any meetings have actually taken place. Richtman adds that filming is tentatively scheduled to commence at some point next year, but no director is attached as far as he knows.

Pierre (31) appeared in the likes of Old, Brother, Krypton and The Underground Railroad before his big break came in Netflix's action thriller Rebel Ridge. He then went on to land the co-lead role of John Stewart in DC and HBO's Lanterns series.

Rumors that the next Bond could be played by a Black actor have been doing the rounds since before Craig's final outing, No Time To Die, had even left theaters. Idris Elba was a firm fan-favourite choice to play the iconic super spy for years, but never really showed much interest in the gig. 

If Pierre is on the studio's radar, he is probably only one of several actors who are being eyed for the part.

Deadline recently reported on details of an internal memo that was said to have circulated at Amazon and MGM, which stipulated that "the spy will not change gender or nationality." Though Pierre has adopted a convincing American accent in a number of projects, he is actually an Englishman.

"We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility," said Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti, when the deal was struck. "Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry."

In a joint statement, Pascal and Heyman said, "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

What do you make of this casting rumor? Would you like to see Aaron Pierre as the next James Bond? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Next JAMES BOND Movie Will Be Overseen By Veteran HARRY POTTER And SPIDER-MAN Producers
Related:

Next JAMES BOND Movie Will Be Overseen By Veteran HARRY POTTER And SPIDER-MAN Producers
JAMES BOND: Pierce Brosnan Doesn't Want To See An American 007; New Report Teases Amazon's Plans For The Spy
Recommended For You:

JAMES BOND: Pierce Brosnan Doesn't Want To See An American 007; New Report Teases Amazon's Plans For The Spy

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Canon108
Canon108 - 6/18/2025, 6:04 AM
No he's not...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/18/2025, 6:23 AM
@Canon108 - I guarantee you that he is.

I also guarantee you that he won't get it.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/18/2025, 6:05 AM
Amy Pascal = ABANDON ALL HOPE
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/18/2025, 6:06 AM
The new idris Elba!😩
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/18/2025, 6:10 AM
"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema." So let's go woke... So done with this crap
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/18/2025, 6:13 AM
Not white enough....there, I said it
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/18/2025, 6:13 AM
I'm not a fan of changing such an iconic character just for the sake of it, but that said, I think this guy would be a great Bond.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/18/2025, 6:24 AM
@MarkCassidy - No he wouldn't, cause it doesn't matter if he were the best actor in the world or not. James Bond is white period.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/18/2025, 6:29 AM
@Urubrodi - Yeah, actually acting ability is kind of important for an actor to convincingly portray a character. Bond is a fictional spy who is a womanizer and likes martinis.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/18/2025, 6:33 AM
@MarkCassidy - ...and white. Plus, don't misundertand what I said, acting ability is important but it's not mutually exclusive in this case. They gotta find a British white actor that can act well (which shouldn't be very hard).
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/18/2025, 6:35 AM
@MarkCassidy - In other words acting ability does not compensate for the lack of physical attributes the character requires. You need both.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/18/2025, 6:38 AM
@Urubrodi - Ethnicity isn't a "physical attribute."
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/18/2025, 6:40 AM
@MarkCassidy - oh go do one mate, is "physical appearance" better for you or should we go straight to the point, the race of the character is important
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/18/2025, 6:45 AM
@MarkCassidy - For the sake of it, always no, but if an actor is believed to be the best talent wise to take on the character but happens to differ in race (but still British or can convincingly pull off being British) then I don't have an issue at all.

Unless doing a period film going back to the cold war era, if staying in the current one I'm cool with it not being a white dude, just unsure if they will actualy use James Bond at all moving forward after he died in the last one or if it will be another new character as 007.

If they wanted they can still do a spinoff film with the female 007 from the last film too, I never had an issue with a new character taking on the code number 007 if not Bond as the books had reference to others having been a 007 too I know others disagree but...

...Bonds predecessor is referenced in 007 books, which was picked up on in a 2018 Bond book Forever and a day, a prequel to Casino Royale where James investigate the death of 007 and earns his licence to kill designation and in fact prior to that book Timothy Dalton's film was almost going to be a prequel following 007 Bart Trevor teaching the ropes to new agent James Bond...

...as long as the end result is a good film I'm fine with whatever realy, if you make changes do it for the right reasons and make it work.
Repian
Repian - 6/18/2025, 6:14 AM
John Krasinski to direct 007, taking us back to Bond's years in the Royal Navy to clarify the circumstances surrounding his mentor's death, uncovering a conspiracy
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/18/2025, 6:28 AM
When can we all admit these castings have become ridiculous and gimmicky? Can we admit it's done for social brownie points? Let me get the standard defensive responses out of the way.

Racist
Bigot
Hateful
Evil
Literally Hitler
Fragile

And so on. At some point, after the thousandth race swap can we acknowledge that this is getting lame, inorganic and predictable? Does one have to be racist to see this?

I think we all know what's up but some are eager to be dishonest about it. We already had a black bond.

User Comment Image

And he was awesome

I can't and will never pretend to speak for all black people, but I can speak for myself. I don't want your hand-me-downs. I don't want your "Get Out" style skin suits made to make people with white guilt feel satisfied.

A black Bond, Batman, Superman, or even Spider-Man doesn't make me feel seen or represented. It makes me feel like a charity case. Well I don't want your charity. I don't want your old clothes. I'd like to make my own, or buy my style.

Some of this arguably comes from a good place, but man is it clunky, awkward and corporate AF.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/18/2025, 6:38 AM
@DarthOmega - To add to what you said, social brownie points do not convert into real money. It keeps a good chunk of the target audience away. Wish studios would start realising the obvious. Or they can keep losing money.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/18/2025, 6:32 AM
Oh dear
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/18/2025, 6:42 AM
Let me go get my popcorn.
BojoDojo
BojoDojo - 6/18/2025, 6:47 AM
God, slow news day to post nonsense like this. No he will not be Bond.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder