RUMOR: Aaron Pierre Is Being Considered For The Role Of JAMES BOND In Next 007 Movie

Earlier this year, we got word that Amazon MGM Studios had enlisted Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the latest movie in the long-running James Bond franchise after securing the rights from producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, and we may now know one of the actors they have their eye on to take over from Daniel Craig as the next incarnation of 007.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Aaron Pierre is "being considered" for the role, though he's not sure if any meetings have actually taken place. Richtman adds that filming is tentatively scheduled to commence at some point next year, but no director is attached as far as he knows.

Pierre (31) appeared in the likes of Old, Brother, Krypton and The Underground Railroad before his big break came in Netflix's action thriller Rebel Ridge. He then went on to land the co-lead role of John Stewart in DC and HBO's Lanterns series.

Rumors that the next Bond could be played by a Black actor have been doing the rounds since before Craig's final outing, No Time To Die, had even left theaters. Idris Elba was a firm fan-favourite choice to play the iconic super spy for years, but never really showed much interest in the gig.

If Pierre is on the studio's radar, he is probably only one of several actors who are being eyed for the part.

Deadline recently reported on details of an internal memo that was said to have circulated at Amazon and MGM, which stipulated that "the spy will not change gender or nationality." Though Pierre has adopted a convincing American accent in a number of projects, he is actually an Englishman.

"We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility," said Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti, when the deal was struck. "Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry."

In a joint statement, Pascal and Heyman said, "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

What do you make of this casting rumor? Would you like to see Aaron Pierre as the next James Bond? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.