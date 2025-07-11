THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Gets Its Best Trailer Yet with a Thrilling, Retro-Infused Sneak Peek.

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and as well as taking full advantage of the movie's retro-futuristic vibe, it includes some awesome, never-before-seen footage.

That includes shots of Mister Fantastic showing off his stretchy powers (something fans have complained was lacking from previous sneak peeks), The Thing befriending an adorable dog, and Invisible Woman making hilarious use of her powers by dropping into a conversation between Ben and Johnny.

We also catch new glimpses of Galactus and the Silver Surfer, with H.E.R.B.I.E. similarly taking centre stage as a key member of this superhero team.

"It's about family. It's about caring for humankind. It's about protecting human innocence and knowing that you can't do it alone. We can only do it together," Pedro Pascal said at the UK premiere yesterday evening. He'd go on to say The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been "an actor's dream."

"To get to step into it for the first time in an ensemble, with a vision that is very dedicated to its origins and the characters in the stories that people originally fell in love with when they were first published in 1961, and the charm of something that has optimism and a very pure heart, is everything," The Last of Us star added.

All eyes will be on Superman this weekend (and rightly so), but we can expect Marvel Studios to pull out all the stops promoting its next movie in the coming weeks.

Watch this new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

This summer, Marvel Studios invites you to the cinematic event of the year!



In TWO WEEKS, experience The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/gPgiaXLujypic.twitter.com/zsG7ZTsoAq — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) July 11, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.