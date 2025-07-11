THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Gets Its Best Trailer Yet With A Thrilling, Retro-Infused Sneak Peek

A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it's packed full of never-before-seen footage and a fun, retro-infused vibe that makes it clear this is an MCU movie like no other.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and as well as taking full advantage of the movie's retro-futuristic vibe, it includes some awesome, never-before-seen footage. 

That includes shots of Mister Fantastic showing off his stretchy powers (something fans have complained was lacking from previous sneak peeks), The Thing befriending an adorable dog, and Invisible Woman making hilarious use of her powers by dropping into a conversation between Ben and Johnny. 

We also catch new glimpses of Galactus and the Silver Surfer, with H.E.R.B.I.E. similarly taking centre stage as a key member of this superhero team.

"It's about family. It's about caring for humankind. It's about protecting human innocence and knowing that you can't do it alone. We can only do it together," Pedro Pascal said at the UK premiere yesterday evening. He'd go on to say The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been "an actor's dream."

"To get to step into it for the first time in an ensemble, with a vision that is very dedicated to its origins and the characters in the stories that people originally fell in love with when they were first published in 1961, and the charm of something that has optimism and a very pure heart, is everything," The Last of Us star added. 

All eyes will be on Superman this weekend (and rightly so), but we can expect Marvel Studios to pull out all the stops promoting its next movie in the coming weeks.

Watch this new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor May Reveal Which Reality Doctor Doom Hails From - Possible SPOILERS
Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/11/2025, 1:33 PM
Looking like more fun at the movie. Ben's 'normal' voice still bothers me though.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/11/2025, 1:33 PM
How bad is this going to flop? This looks absolutely unwatchable! Goofy, campy, childish garbage, just like Supershit.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/11/2025, 1:41 PM
@WalletsClosed - you need a hug?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/11/2025, 1:55 PM
@WalletsClosed - lmao found the dumbas$ troll
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/11/2025, 2:17 PM
@WalletsClosed - Comic Book Accurate

User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/11/2025, 2:35 PM
@WalletsClosed - It’s gotta be a kink for you. Just getting on here everyday to be an embarrassment.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/11/2025, 1:34 PM
User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 7/11/2025, 1:37 PM
I really hope this and Superman lands! Haven’t seen a great Superman movie since 1981. And it feels like I haven’t seen a great Marvel movie since NWH, which was shared with Sony.

Best I’ve seen of this film was the clip featuring family dinner and Sue’s pregnancy announcement. The marketing should’ve leaned more heavily into the family dynamic instead of its retro 60’s futuristic vibe! FF is about family!
lord22
lord22 - 7/11/2025, 2:05 PM
@Huskers - i feel bad for you.

i've been enjoying superman movies from 2006 to 2025
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2025, 1:45 PM
This looks good , can’t wait!!.

The shot of Galactus coming toward the Baxter Building and assumedly for Franklin is scary…

Seeing the top of his helmet is like seeing the fin on the shark from Jaws in terms of framing I felt.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/11/2025, 1:46 PM
It's hilarious that every time Pedro Pascal opens his mouth and ridiculous Woke talking points come spilling out of it, he kills just a little more of this film's chances.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/11/2025, 1:59 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Imagine if they just had a good casting for Reed and didnt gender swap Silver Surfer. Every nerd I talked to won't even watch the trailers because of SS. I am going to be surprised if this breaks even but who knows.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2025, 1:53 PM
The Retro callbacks in the marketing for this have been great.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/11/2025, 1:55 PM
can't wait!!
GenD
GenD - 7/11/2025, 2:00 PM
Shirtless Thing - MONEY SHOT BABY

So awesome
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 7/11/2025, 2:02 PM
Cashing in on all the small, scruffy dog hype.

Looks great though.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/11/2025, 2:05 PM
Great trailer…..until the last 5 seconds….
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2025, 2:05 PM
Can't wait to see this movie. The first time in a long time that I have been genuinely hyped for a Marvel Studios movie. Thunderbolts* was excellent and I loved it but it didn't have that hype meter like No Way Home had.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/11/2025, 2:22 PM
Retarded Silver Surfer casting decisions aside, this looks quite good!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/11/2025, 2:29 PM
So excited! Cannot Wait!
Matador
Matador - 7/11/2025, 2:29 PM
User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/11/2025, 2:30 PM
Looking forward to this one but if I am being honest with myself it looks kind of boring.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/11/2025, 2:34 PM
Im afraid im gonna love the shit out of this movie
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/11/2025, 2:34 PM
The stretching effects on Reed are looking good.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/11/2025, 2:34 PM
User Comment Image
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/11/2025, 2:35 PM
I guess the rumors are true about the black-hole scene.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 2:38 PM
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/11/2025, 2:43 PM
The marketing for this movie is all.over the place. First two trailers were super serious in tone, then there was a weird turn in making it seem like Gotg, now this. I prefer this over the first two, but yeah, it's a bit all over the map
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 2:47 PM
The Reed stretching effects look great

