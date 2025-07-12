THE FANTASTIC FOUR Eyes $125+M Opening Weekend; First Look At Black & Blue Comic-Accurate Suits Revealed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters less than two weeks from today. Fortunately for Marvel Studios, after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* both underperformed in the first half of 2025, it appears excitement for this movie is much higher.

Disney has marketed it as an event, and that looks set to pay off in a big way at the box office.

According to Box Office Theory, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently eyeing a domestic debut of $125 million. If it overperforms (with strong walk-up sales and positive reviews), then it could go as high as $155 million. The movie is expected to make $25 million from Thursday previews, the biggest start for any title released this year.

It's important to note that these are only very early estimates, and it likely won't be until late next week that we get a better idea of what to expect from the reboot.

When The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally opens, it will have to contend with holdovers like Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and Smurfs.

In related news, we also have a first look at the comic-accurate black and blue suits worn by The Fantastic Four in the movie (yes, we can confirm that these are featured in the opening montage when the team does battle with Mole Man and Giganto).

They're very Jack Kirby-inspired and look exactly like this in the movie itself, so it's fair to say filmmaker Matt Shakman isn't shying away from embracing the comic books.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.