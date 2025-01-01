CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Officially Reveals The Leader And Unleashes Red Hulk

We're roughly six weeks away from Captain America: Brave New World arriving in theaters across the globe and another round of promo art has just found its way online.

That finally gives us an official look at Tim Blake Nelson's MCU return as The Leader and, despite wearing a relatively grounded costume, the villain otherwise looks like he's stepped straight from the pages of the comics.

There are also some familiar shots of Sam Wilson as Captain America and plenty of awesome shots of Red Hulk rampaging into action. It's still a little strange to think that Brave New World is focusing on two of The Hulk's greatest foes and we'd be shocked if Bruce Banner doesn't have some sort of role to play here.

At the very least, it feels like Marvel Studios is setting the stage for that long-awaited World War Hulk project.

Last September, Nelson shared some insights into just how much of an impact Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots have had on what we'll see in theaters next month.

"Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it," he explained. "I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer. Every single movie I do hopefully makes me better."

"I’ve probably done about 60 movies in between Hulk and Captain America: Brave New World, so there are dozens of increments of improvement."

"It was a great challenge and I was guided beautifully by Julius Onah, who’s an indie director," Nelson continued. "These are real directors who want to work with real actors and give them opportunities to play outlandish characters. Marvel supports that."

Check out this newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World promo art in the X posts below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.