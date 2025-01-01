CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Officially Reveals The Leader And Unleashes Red Hulk

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Officially Reveals The Leader And Unleashes Red Hulk

Some newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World promo art finally gives us an official look at Tim Blake Neslon's comic-accurate Leader while similarly highlighting Captain America and Red Hulk...

By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2025 12:01 PM EST

We're roughly six weeks away from Captain America: Brave New World arriving in theaters across the globe and another round of promo art has just found its way online. 

That finally gives us an official look at Tim Blake Nelson's MCU return as The Leader and, despite wearing a relatively grounded costume, the villain otherwise looks like he's stepped straight from the pages of the comics.

There are also some familiar shots of Sam Wilson as Captain America and plenty of awesome shots of Red Hulk rampaging into action. It's still a little strange to think that Brave New World is focusing on two of The Hulk's greatest foes and we'd be shocked if Bruce Banner doesn't have some sort of role to play here. 

At the very least, it feels like Marvel Studios is setting the stage for that long-awaited World War Hulk project. 

Last September, Nelson shared some insights into just how much of an impact Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots have had on what we'll see in theaters next month. 

"Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it," he explained. "I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer. Every single movie I do hopefully makes me better."

"I’ve probably done about 60 movies in between Hulk and Captain America: Brave New World, so there are dozens of increments of improvement."

"It was a great challenge and I was guided beautifully by Julius Onah, who’s an indie director," Nelson continued. "These are real directors who want to work with real actors and give them opportunities to play outlandish characters. Marvel supports that."

Check out this newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World promo art in the X posts below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/1/2025, 12:39 PM
Working with banner really gave him a big head
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/1/2025, 12:40 PM
I love it. I have faith in this one
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/1/2025, 12:40 PM
All thats missing is Edward Norton sigh
grif
grif - 1/1/2025, 12:40 PM
shit movie

reboot the mcu completely now
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/1/2025, 12:51 PM
@grif - ok buddy thats enough be civil now.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/1/2025, 1:19 PM
@grif - And you would be just as bitchy if they actually cut and did it.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/1/2025, 12:41 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/1/2025, 1:03 PM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/1/2025, 12:41 PM
Looks real rough
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/1/2025, 12:42 PM
Is there a chance this movie is great?

I’m not expecting winter soldier or Civil War level great

But cannot be bad
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/1/2025, 12:43 PM
It’s so sad how Marvel has handled The Hulk, just turned him into a bitch , all in the name of putting faces to make money.

So sad
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/1/2025, 12:46 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - when will people stop putting faces? It's got to stop
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 12:43 PM
I think The Leader looks pretty good tbh!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

“Comic accurate” for lack of a better phrase but also grounded enough to fit the more political/espionage thriller tone of the film.

Anyway , can’t wait to see him in the film itself and find out hopefully what he’s been up to since TIH!!.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/1/2025, 1:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I think they nailed the look. It doesn't look ridiculous somehow, which it should. Any bigger and it would probably come across as silly, so they managed to keep the right balance. It being practical is probably going to make a big difference on screen as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 1:22 PM
@RedFury - agreed.

You don’t want to get too far into Hector Hammond territory.

User Comment Image

Though I think the issue there was moreso a bit of the characterization and even Sarsgaard performance.
Skestra
Skestra - 1/1/2025, 12:46 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/1/2025, 12:47 PM
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/1/2025, 12:49 PM
Big head ass dude
Great design. If they went MODOK cartoonishly big then people would bitch like they did with antman3
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/1/2025, 12:57 PM
@Vigor - that freak of nature was the cherry on top for the turd sundae
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/1/2025, 1:08 PM
@Vigor - MODOK in Ant-Man 3 was terrible looking.

User Comment Image

Should have looked like the animated version.

User Comment Image User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/1/2025, 1:14 PM
@marvel72 - they made him as friendly looking as possible, would have been something great with a more competent director. Like after watching nosferatu I wonder what a MODOK by Robert Eggers would be
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 1:20 PM
@Vigor - I guess he was goofy looking (intentionally so) and perhaps played as more of a joke then people wanted which I personally have felt like he kinda was with atleast the versions I’m familiar with

Given the context in this of his unstable and uneven shrinking , I thought it made sense for him to look like he did in the film as opposed to the comics usually which is an experiment gone wrong.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Still would have been interesting to see AOS’s take on the character before them being allowed to use him was rescinded.
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/1/2025, 1:22 PM
@Matchesz - I agree,they made him friendly looking even though M.O.D.O.K stands for Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing

Get better directors,writers and producers.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/1/2025, 12:50 PM
He actually looks like The Leader👏🏾
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/1/2025, 12:52 PM
What's with his normcore outfit tho lol?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/1/2025, 12:56 PM
... they didn't need to spoil the reveal. I swear nothing is a secret with Marvel
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/1/2025, 12:56 PM
Looks good so far


But still not seeing it in cinema
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/1/2025, 1:11 PM
Honestly looks good. Big ass head.
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 1/1/2025, 1:14 PM
User Comment Image
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 1/1/2025, 1:20 PM
I like it....and you KNOW Sam gonna be "cappin" on that dome too lol
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 1/1/2025, 1:24 PM
6 weeks until opening day (wednesday, february 12th in Germany)!

I don't expect this to be great, but i hope for a decent movie that introduces Adamantium, the MCU version of the Leader and an after credit scene hinting at Weapon X, if Thunderbolts* doesn't do that.
If the shield is destroyed, the New one will be made from adamantium - as will Ultron.

