CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Is Now Streaming On Disney Plus - Did The Movie Deserve Its Tepid Reception?

Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+. The movie was met with a decidedly mixed response from fans and critics alike, but do you think it was warranted?

By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2025 09:05 AM EST

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+, giving those who decided to skip the movie in theaters - or who might want to give it another shot - the chance to watch Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty from the comfort of their couch.

Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be a much-needed box office jolt for Marvel/Disney, and also went over pretty well with fans and critics. Unfortunately, Brave New World wasn't quite able to keep the momentum going.

To be fair, the movie did end up passing $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely), but with a budget that reportedly ballooned to over $200 million after extensive reshoots (not counting marketing costs), this must still be considered as a disappointing result. The critical reception was also mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 342 reviews.

Brave New World does have its defenders, but it's probably fair to say that the movie hasn't resonated with the Marvel faithful in a way those involved with bringing the film to the screen will have been hoping for.

While speaking to The Direct at WonderCon back in March, one of the movie's six credited writes, Rob Edwards, was asked if he was surprised by the critical response.

"I kinda did, kinda didn't. I think similar things have happened... with a lot of different projects. It was weird to me, because some of my friends who are critics, I said, 'I think you guys missed it. I think you guys got it wrong.'"

"When the audience's marks came in, everybody I saw said like, 'Not only did I love it, but I brought my family to the next week,'" he added. "I've seen it more than once. It's a thoroughly enjoyable film, and I don't know what everybody's talking about.' I mean, that's really what you want as opposed to the other thing."

Do you think Brave New World's reception was justified? Do you plan on giving it another watch on Disney+? Let us know in the comments section, and check out a new poster at the link below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 9:03 AM
Yes!

Craptain UnAmerican: New World Order is rubbish.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/28/2025, 9:06 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - It’s a terrible movie.

But you not liking it makes me like it more.

Because you’re terrible and should change literally everything about yourself.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/28/2025, 9:03 AM
I plan to give it another shot. Some folks whose opinion I respect dug it more than I did. Hopefully the second time's the charm.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 9:05 AM
I’m pretty sure this movie has been streaming for a bit now but oh well.

Anyway , I can certainly understand the response to it till an extent but I do think it’s a better film then given credit for by some…

Personally , I thought the cast was good and did well with the material they had with Mackie & Ford leading strongly from the front.

The story I felt was engaging if not derivative at times of Winter Soldier & Civil War (though all three of those films take cues from the political/conspiracy thriller genre which has its tropes which this followed aswell).

I felt there was some nice character moments but I do wish there was a bit more meat on the bones so to speak but I guess the movies fast pace prevented that.

The CG was wonky at times and the action scenes while fun for the most part could still have been better at times , the humor was hit or miss aswell for me.

Overall, I give it a grade of “B-/B”.

