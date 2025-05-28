CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Is Now Streaming On Disney Plus - Did The Movie Deserve Its Tepid Reception?

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+, giving those who decided to skip the movie in theaters - or who might want to give it another shot - the chance to watch Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty from the comfort of their couch.

Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be a much-needed box office jolt for Marvel/Disney, and also went over pretty well with fans and critics. Unfortunately, Brave New World wasn't quite able to keep the momentum going.

To be fair, the movie did end up passing $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely), but with a budget that reportedly ballooned to over $200 million after extensive reshoots (not counting marketing costs), this must still be considered as a disappointing result. The critical reception was also mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 47% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 342 reviews.

Brave New World does have its defenders, but it's probably fair to say that the movie hasn't resonated with the Marvel faithful in a way those involved with bringing the film to the screen will have been hoping for.

While speaking to The Direct at WonderCon back in March, one of the movie's six credited writes, Rob Edwards, was asked if he was surprised by the critical response.

"I kinda did, kinda didn't. I think similar things have happened... with a lot of different projects. It was weird to me, because some of my friends who are critics, I said, 'I think you guys missed it. I think you guys got it wrong.'"

"When the audience's marks came in, everybody I saw said like, 'Not only did I love it, but I brought my family to the next week,'" he added. "I've seen it more than once. It's a thoroughly enjoyable film, and I don't know what everybody's talking about.' I mean, that's really what you want as opposed to the other thing."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.