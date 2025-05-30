LILO & STITCH Passed CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Global Cume In A Week - But There's SOME Good News

Captain America: Brave New World earned only $415 million at the worldwide box office, a disappointing result made worse by the fact that reshoots reportedly sent its budget skyrocketing to a whopping $300 million.

Thunderbolts*, which received far more positive reviews, has similarly underperformed. At best, it will likely finish its run with $380 million.

Don't feel too sorry for Disney, though, as Lilo & Stitch is shaping up to be 2025's biggest hit. Following a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, the live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated classic passed $421 million on Wednesday...meaning it outgrossed Captain America: Brave New World's $415 million in less than one week.

It's not all doom and gloom for the MCU's Sam Wilson; Captain America: Brave New World has been #1 on Disney+ since arriving on the streaming platform earlier this week.

Even more important is the news that the movie is #1 on the Circana VideoScan chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

According to Media Play News, "HD formats accounted for 71% of first-week Brave New World unit sales, with 32% from regular Blu-ray Disc and 39% from its 4K Ultra HD disc editions, which were available in both standard and Steelbook packaging. Accordingly, it was also No. 1 on the dedicated 4K chart."

This, combined with Digital sales, will be crucial in helping Captain America: Brave New World come close to breaking even. The same will apply to Thunderbolts*, though that movie at least stands a chance of turning a small profit, given that it cost only $180 million to produce.

Comparing the performance of these MCU movies with last year's Deadpool & Wolverine (and taking the figures above into account), it's apparent that moviegoers are now only going to show up for superhero movies if they're an event. Otherwise, they'll just watch them at home.

Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez have shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from Captain America: Brave New World. Check them out in the Instagram gallery below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.