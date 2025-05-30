LILO & STITCH Passed CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Global Cume In A Week - But There's SOME Good News

LILO & STITCH Passed CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Global Cume In A Week - But There's SOME Good News

It took Lilo & Stitch less than a week to earn more than Captain America: Brave New World at the worldwide box office, but there's some good news for the MCU movie as it's doing well in Blu-ray sales...

News
By JoshWilding - May 30, 2025 02:05 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World earned only $415 million at the worldwide box office, a disappointing result made worse by the fact that reshoots reportedly sent its budget skyrocketing to a whopping $300 million. 

Thunderbolts*, which received far more positive reviews, has similarly underperformed. At best, it will likely finish its run with $380 million. 

Don't feel too sorry for Disney, though, as Lilo & Stitch is shaping up to be 2025's biggest hit. Following a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, the live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated classic passed $421 million on Wednesday...meaning it outgrossed Captain America: Brave New World's $415 million in less than one week

It's not all doom and gloom for the MCU's Sam Wilson; Captain America: Brave New World has been #1 on Disney+ since arriving on the streaming platform earlier this week.

Even more important is the news that the movie is #1 on the Circana VideoScan chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart. 

According to Media Play News, "HD formats accounted for 71% of first-week Brave New World unit sales, with 32% from regular Blu-ray Disc and 39% from its 4K Ultra HD disc editions, which were available in both standard and Steelbook packaging. Accordingly, it was also No. 1 on the dedicated 4K chart."

This, combined with Digital sales, will be crucial in helping Captain America: Brave New World come close to breaking even. The same will apply to Thunderbolts*, though that movie at least stands a chance of turning a small profit, given that it cost only $180 million to produce. 

Comparing the performance of these MCU movies with last year's Deadpool & Wolverine (and taking the figures above into account), it's apparent that moviegoers are now only going to show up for superhero movies if they're an event. Otherwise, they'll just watch them at home. 

Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez have shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from Captain America: Brave New World. Check them out in the Instagram gallery below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.

LILO AND STITCH Has Already Outgrossed THUNDERBOLTS* At The Worldwide Box Office
Related:

LILO AND STITCH Has Already Outgrossed THUNDERBOLTS* At The Worldwide Box Office
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Is Now Streaming On Disney Plus - Did The Movie Deserve Its Tepid Reception?
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Is Now Streaming On Disney Plus - Did The Movie Deserve Its Tepid Reception?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/30/2025, 2:54 PM
"Captain America: Brave New World has been #1 on Disney+ since arriving on the streaming platform earlier this week."

Wow number one for DAYS!!!
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/30/2025, 3:01 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will make Billions not because of the Thunderbolts and Captain America BUT because of all the other Superheroes will be in it. Russo's already confirmed there more Marvel Characters than Infinity War and Endgame.

1) Hulk
2) Spider-Man
3) Dr. Strange
4) Captain Marvel
5) Scarlet Witch
6) Deadpool
7) Wolverine
8) She-Hulk
9) Maestro

LOTS OF VARIANTS ARE COMING :)
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/30/2025, 3:07 PM
@AllsGood - Hey I remember when you said that yesterday!
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2025, 3:10 PM
@AllsGood - But will it make a billion dollars,the thing is Marvel Studios isn't the unstoppable juggernaut it once was and there is a chance it does do a billion plus but it might not as well considering their recent track record.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/30/2025, 3:58 PM
@marvel72 - Disney and Marvel Studios has NO Competition they hold all box office records. Marvel VS Marvel

Which movie Studio will Detrow Marvel Studios from all their Box Office Records?

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 5/30/2025, 2:54 PM
Sam was solid they could still do a cap 5 but it must have Bucky in it and a real cap villain they still haven’t resolved the red skulls return


Or at the very least another season of his show man! The cap franchise is great keep it going!
Blergh
Blergh - 5/30/2025, 3:48 PM
@Gambito - that’s what the movie should have been in the first place. Not a Hulk sequel without Hulk. Seriously, was Ruffalo not available or what?!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/30/2025, 2:59 PM
Who’s the bald dude in the thumbna- oh… sorry. My bad.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/30/2025, 3:03 PM
ha ha
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/30/2025, 3:06 PM
The good news is Disney owns both...and is making $$$
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/30/2025, 3:07 PM
What are you talking about? Lilo & Stitch making more than that POS is the good news!
ANewPope
ANewPope - 5/30/2025, 3:10 PM
Luigi
Luigi - 5/30/2025, 3:15 PM
First time hearing the word "cume"
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/30/2025, 3:23 PM
It's just Disney competing with themselves. Who cares?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/30/2025, 3:24 PM
Well, wasn't that [frick]ing unexpected 🙄

For [frick]s sake
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/30/2025, 3:26 PM
Damn, Thunderbolts is going to maybe make less than Brave New World
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/30/2025, 3:28 PM
Why does Mackie look like he’s staring at Harrison Ford’s lips like he wants to kiss him? 🤣🤣🤣
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/30/2025, 3:28 PM
Proof read my peeps. "Cume" it's Sume. Good grief.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/30/2025, 3:34 PM
@Steel86 - it's absolutely mind boggling.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/30/2025, 3:33 PM
More MCU glazing from Josh.

"It's a turd but it's a polished turd because of the DVD and D+ sales"

User Comment Image
Pampero
Pampero - 5/30/2025, 3:46 PM
I've always found it curious how one movie can be a huge hit and make millions, and then the next one from the same studio flops and loses millions. So every hit basically has to cover the losses from past failures.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/30/2025, 4:10 PM
Disney Shill gonna shill for Disney.

In other news, Sun rises in the East and sets in the West.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder