THE FANTASTIC FOUR Character Posters Released; New Details On Opening Scene Revealed - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios has released four new product-themed character posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and we also have some new details on the movie's opening scene...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Marvel Studios has released some new product-based character posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring all four members of the team advertising various items such as "Mirage Gloves" (Invisible Woman), and "Hot Aftershave" (The Human Torch).

30 minutes of the MCU reboot was screened at a press event in London yesterday, and we now have some more details on what was shown courtesy of MTTSH.

We already know that villains Puppet Master, Mad Thinker, Diablo, Red Ghost, and the Wizard are mentioned (we're not sure if they actually appear), and it's now being reported that we will see the Fantastic Four face-off against Mole Man's monster while wearing their classic black and blue costumes.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Robby
Robby - 7/12/2025, 5:47 AM
First baby
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/12/2025, 6:07 AM
I hate the retro-futuristic 60s setting.

I don't like the voice and Look of the Thing.

I am not sold on Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards.

I don't like the cgi on the female Silver Surfer.

I don't like that classic villains like Mole Man, Puppet Master, Red Ghost, Mad Thinker, Diablo and Wizard are wasted as background characters and that Galactus is the 1st villain they face.


No buildup with cosmic adventures with Kree Sentries, Skrulls etc.

I really hope that this movie falls, because this is not the way to treat Marvels first family.

