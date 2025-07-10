SUPERMAN Critics TV Spot Released; Rotten Tomatoes Score Holds Strong Despite More Negative Reviews

SUPERMAN Critics TV Spot Released; Rotten Tomatoes Score Holds Strong Despite More Negative Reviews

Superman officially takes flight tomorrow, and DC Studios has released a new critics TV spot highlighting some of the praise that's been heaped on the movie since the embargo lifted...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2025 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman preview screenings are currently taking place ahead of the movie's official release on Friday, and as part of a final marketing push, director James Gunn has now shared a new TV spot which highlights some of the praise critics have been heaping on the reboot since the embargo lifted on Tuesday.

The first DCU movie was a big hit with critics overall, and even though quite a few negative verdicts have been added to Rotten Tomatoes over the past couple of days, the score has only dipped to 82% based on 249 reviews.

The 96% Popcornmeter score would suggest that audiences that have managed to see Superman were even more impressed.

It'll be very interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office this weekend. Analysts believe the positive reviews could result in a $130 million domestic debut, while the studio is being more conservative and sticking with $100 million-plus. Whatever happens, a $200 million global bow seems highly likely.

Have you seen Superman yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says Every DCU Movie Will Have A Completely Different Tone
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says Every DCU Movie Will Have A "Completely Different" Tone
Former SUPERMAN Actor Dean Cain Believes James Gunn's Man Of Steel Might Be Too Woke For Box Office Success
Recommended For You:

Former SUPERMAN Actor Dean Cain Believes James Gunn's Man Of Steel Might Be Too "Woke" For Box Office Success

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/10/2025, 6:02 PM
This should go without saying, but Nicholas Hoult is a total snack with that bleached hair.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/10/2025, 6:11 PM
@Lisa89 - Agreed!
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/10/2025, 6:13 PM
@Lisa89 - I would
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 7/10/2025, 6:30 PM
@Lisa89 - NOM NOM
Latverian
Latverian - 7/10/2025, 6:03 PM
Just finished watching it about two hours ago.

Great Superman and JL (or general DC) movie, but not quite sure how it stands as a franchise starter. Gonna have to watch it with non-readers to see how they react to it, but as a fan, a strong 8.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/10/2025, 6:03 PM
User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/10/2025, 6:05 PM
saw it yesterday...I legit got teary-eyed. this is the Superman movie I've been waiting my whole life to see, a movie where Superman thinks that seeing the good in everyone is akin to "being punk". I mean, that's just so incredible and wonderful.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 6:18 PM
@Spidey91 - it being punk rock to see the good in everyone is kind of an awesome (yet sad) sentiment in this cynical day & age we live in.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/10/2025, 6:06 PM
Is Supergirl the next confirmed DCU release?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/10/2025, 6:13 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Yes
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/10/2025, 6:08 PM
Excellent can't wait to see it again
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/10/2025, 6:29 PM
@Pictilli - agreed
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/10/2025, 6:10 PM
Movie was amazing.
Not perfect... but freaking amazing!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/10/2025, 6:12 PM
Watched it earlier today and it was good. Nothing amazing or mind blowing but still an enjoyable movie.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/10/2025, 6:14 PM
I know RT is not the most reliable quality meter out there, but it's funny that in an year with Captain America, Superman and F4, Thunderbolts (88%) might end up being the best reviewed CBM. F4 is the last one who can dethrone it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/10/2025, 6:15 PM
Hoping Hoult gets tapped on the shoulder for a HITMAN reboot after seeing him in the trailers as Luthor.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/10/2025, 6:15 PM
Can't say what the best thing about the movie was, because nothing stood out. But the worst thing about the movie is easily Gunn's version of Lex.
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 7/10/2025, 6:31 PM
@PartyKiller - do you live in bizarroworld?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/10/2025, 6:45 PM
@RipleysCurls - Do you?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/10/2025, 6:48 PM
@PartyKiller - User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/10/2025, 6:19 PM
You know why it’s standing strong? For every 1 negative review, Superman gets 5 positive.

But keep the focus on the negatives reviews 👍
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/10/2025, 6:22 PM
@RockReigns - I'm looking forward to watching it, but why this movie in particular has so many lawyers lol Where is all this backward logic to defend other CBMs
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/10/2025, 6:23 PM
@RockReigns - This site can't even pretend to hide their preferences. It's funny at this point.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/10/2025, 6:28 PM
@HistoryofMatt - it’s pathetic. Honestly I spend most of my time on Superhero hype.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/10/2025, 6:36 PM
@fanboy03191 - This article in particular is not even negative though, it's trying to make a point that the score is still good. What sort of ass kissing are you expecting?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/10/2025, 6:20 PM
Okay, the movie wasn’t terrrrible. The fight scenes and wild camera moves were. Cornswet wasn’t bad, the dog was, literally. Can’t believe I’m going to type this, but Mister Terrific was probably the most solid character 🤦‍♂️
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/10/2025, 6:32 PM
Could’ve lived without Hoult’s disastrous Portrayal of Lex, Hawkgirl screaming, and Supergirl saying “bitch”.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/10/2025, 6:47 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - I was surprised at how ineffective Hoult was as Lex. Gunn tried to make him competition for Rosenbaum but failed miserably.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2025, 6:21 PM
Those quotes are pitiful. Most of those quotes are from their shills and words like "Massive" or "fun" does not really speak to the quality of the film.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/10/2025, 6:28 PM
@Forthas - Yeah I'm starting to see some negative reviews....I think...you could be right....I think the review below from Tim Grierson really sold me on this movie just being straight up garbage.

"The film doesn't lack for spectacle, but after a while its emphasis on grand gestures and unwavering gravitas stops feeling heroic and begins to seem like overkill." - Tim Grierson, Screen International
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/10/2025, 6:29 PM
@Forthas - did you even see the movie?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/10/2025, 6:34 PM
@Irregular - buddy Tim Grierson gave it a positive review. He liked it. He called it "ambitious and stirring" lol
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2025, 6:35 PM
@Irregular - I would agree with you but I don't think that is an accurate quote from Tim Grierson at Screen International. Please link to the quote!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2025, 6:35 PM
@epc1122 - No!
Irregular
Irregular - 7/10/2025, 6:36 PM
@McMurdo - I implore you to copy and paste the text good sir in google and tell me what movie pops up!
Irregular
Irregular - 7/10/2025, 6:36 PM
@Forthas - Just copy and paste the quote in Google, it will lead right to it.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2025, 6:36 PM
@McMurdo - It is a fake quote. He is trying to bait me into writing how much I agree with him...it is a sad trick!
Irregular
Irregular - 7/10/2025, 6:37 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 7/10/2025, 6:37 PM
@Forthas - It's a quote from his Man of Steel review LMFAO.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder