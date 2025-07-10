SUPERMAN Critics TV Spot Released; Rotten Tomatoes Score Holds Strong Despite More Negative Reviews

Superman preview screenings are currently taking place ahead of the movie's official release on Friday, and as part of a final marketing push, director James Gunn has now shared a new TV spot which highlights some of the praise critics have been heaping on the reboot since the embargo lifted on Tuesday.

The first DCU movie was a big hit with critics overall, and even though quite a few negative verdicts have been added to Rotten Tomatoes over the past couple of days, the score has only dipped to 82% based on 249 reviews.

The 96% Popcornmeter score would suggest that audiences that have managed to see Superman were even more impressed.

It'll be very interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office this weekend. Analysts believe the positive reviews could result in a $130 million domestic debut, while the studio is being more conservative and sticking with $100 million-plus. Whatever happens, a $200 million global bow seems highly likely.

Have you seen Superman yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section.

Justice takes many forms (and happy birthday Isabela!) #Superman pic.twitter.com/pgKnYqigVn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 10, 2025

We couldn’t take flight without you. 💙❤️ A sincere thank you to the fans across the world for your love and support for #Superman. pic.twitter.com/9ZUdoO0g5H — Superman (@Superman) July 10, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."